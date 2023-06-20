Innovation Innovation in food: Preparing tomorrow’s menu
Learn how companies within the Nasdaq 100 Index are redefining the food industry
Technology has disrupted just about everything, including the fuel that drives much of the world’s productivity. We speak of course of coffee, the centuries-old beverage that we enjoy in our homes, workplaces and restaurants. The stories below demonstrate how innovation is driving how three companies have changed the way they produce, market and distribute this iconic beverage.
More broadly, these examples illustrate how even non-tech companies in the Nasdaq-100® Index, which Invesco QQQ tracks, are leveraging cutting-edge technology such as e-commerce initiatives, data science and artificial intelligence (AI) to help drive growth.
Starbucks operates as a roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company has made substantial investments in digital capabilities, with the goal of deepening its digital connection to customers with a personalized experience and customized offers. At the corporate level, these initiatives provide valuable customer insights to further define and improve the customer experience. Here are several ways that Starbucks is leveraging technology to drive its business:
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages, with a product portfolio spanning coffee, carbonated soft drinks, ready-to-drink tea, water, juices, juice drinks and mixers, among others. Keurig is probably best known for its single-serve coffee brewing system; what’s less apparent is the embedded software, connectivity and data science that drives its operation.
PepsiCo is the largest food and beverage company in North America and one of the 10 largest companies in the Nasdaq-100. PepsiCo and Starbucks have partnered to combine Starbucks’ rich coffee quality and sourcing with PepsiCo’s expertise in producing and marketing beverages for retail shoppers around the world.
Central to PepsiCo’s manufacturing, marketing, operational, distribution and service expertise is a company-wide reliance on technologies engaged in AI, data analytics and cloud computing. In a recent article, we highlighted how PepsiCo is including data analytics, investments in cutting-edge startups and 3D printing to help drive growth and reduce costs. The company’s innovation efforts extend to its ongoing relationship with Starbucks.
The innovations discussed above underline the broad reach of technology across industries not usually associated with technological innovation — in this case, companies engaged in producing and distributing coffee. Their experience also highlights some broad lessons on the critical role of technology across the entire consumer and retail realm:
Going forward, technology will continue to influence how companies innovate and operate across all industries. Invesco QQQ provides exposure to 100 innovative companies across multiple sectors — all in one investment.
