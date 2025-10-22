Behind the screen: The infrastructure powering entertainment

The silicon and networks powering every pixel

Every streaming session or multiplayer game starts with raw computing power. The global AI chip market, valued at approximately $53 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $296 billion by 2030.1 Entertainment's demand for processing power—from training recommendation algorithms to rendering real-time visual effects—is a significant driver.

Companies like Nvidia have redefined graphics processing units (GPUs), making them essential for cloud gaming platforms and AI-powered production tools. Broadcom and Qualcomm supply semiconductors enabling 5G connectivity for mobile streaming and gaming. The 5G infrastructure market is expected to expand from $17 billion in 2024 to $96 billion by 2030.2

Content delivery networks (CDNs) reduce latency for live events and high-definition streaming. The CDN market, valued at $27 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $145 billion by 2032 as demand for ultra-high-definition content grows.3 This layer of infrastructure—silicon chips, 5G networks, and content delivery—makes buffer-free entertainment possible.

Gaming represents entertainment's most demanding use case. Cloud gaming, expected to grow from $10 billion in 2025 to $122 billion by 2032,4 requires massive GPU arrays in data centers and ultra-fast networks. Several companies in the Nasdaq-100 supply the chips, networks, and server infrastructure enabling these experiences.