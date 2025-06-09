The Nasdaq-100: Where technology isn’t just in the tech sector

Key takeaways

The Nasdaq-100® offers exposure to innovation across sectors—not just traditional tech—through its unique, non-financial index construction.

Sector labels can be misleading, as many Nasdaq-100 companies classified outside of tech still drive or develop cutting-edge technologies.

QQQ can provide investors with diversified access to tech-enabled growth, helping capture momentum in a rapidly evolving economy.

When investors think of the Nasdaq-100® Index, the word “technology” is often top of mind. That’s no surprise—many of the world’s most influential tech companies call the index home. But a closer look reveals something broader: the Nasdaq-100 isn’t just a tech index—it’s an innovation index.

Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, offers access to a portfolio of companies helping drive progress across multiple sectors, whether or not they’re officially labeled “tech.” And that distinction matters.