ETF

The Nasdaq-100: Where technology isn’t just in the tech sector

9 June 2025
Invesco
A drone flying through a field illustrates the way technology is thriving in unexpected places—including some of the underlying holdings of Invesco QQQ ETF.

    • The Trust seeks to track the investment results, before fees and expenses, of the Nasdaq-100 Index (“Index”).
    • Investors should note the equity market risk, concentration risk of investing in the US market and in companies in the technology sector, technology sector risks, passive investment risk, trading risks, trading hours different risk, foreign exchange risks, multi-counter risks, reliance on market maker risks, termination risk and general investment risk.
    • The Trust may be subject to tracking error risk, which is the risk that its performance may not track that of the Index exactly.
    • Payment of distributions out of capital or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor’s original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment and may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share of the Trust (“Share”).
    • All Shares will receive distributions in the base currency (USD) only. In the event that a Trust Shareholder has no USD account, the Trust Shareholder may have to bear the fees and charges associated with the conversion of such distributions from USD to HKD or RMB or any other currency.
    • NAV and trading price of the Shares can be volatile and could go down substantially.
    • Investors should not base their investment decision on this material alone.
Key takeaways
  • The Nasdaq-100® offers exposure to innovation across sectors—not just traditional tech—through its unique, non-financial index construction. 
  • Sector labels can be misleading, as many Nasdaq-100 companies classified outside of tech still drive or develop cutting-edge technologies.
  • QQQ can provide investors with diversified access to tech-enabled growth, helping capture momentum in a rapidly evolving economy.

When investors think of the Nasdaq-100® Index, the word “technology” is often top of mind. That’s no surprise—many of the world’s most influential tech companies call the index home. But a closer look reveals something broader: the Nasdaq-100 isn’t just a tech index—it’s an innovation index.

Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, offers access to a portfolio of companies helping drive progress across multiple sectors, whether or not they’re officially labeled “tech.” And that distinction matters.

Innovation by design: How the Nasdaq-100 is constructed

The Nasdaq-100 is composed of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, a hotbed of tech and innovation. That one rule—to exclude financials—has had long-term implications for the index’s character. Rather than reflecting traditional sector weightings like broader benchmarks, the Nasdaq-100 has tilted toward industries powered by intellectual property, scalability, and digital transformation.

While the information technology sector remains the benchmark’s largest at about 57%, it’s not alone.1 The index also includes leaders in consumer discretionary, health care, communication services, and industrials. Many of these companies are pushing boundaries in ways that rival—or might even surpass—those in traditional tech.

Why sector labels may not tell the full story

Stock indices like the Nasdaq-100 typically use rules-based approaches like the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) or Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) to determine which sector a particular company belongs in. 

In today’s economy, though, it can be difficult to peg companies into a specific sector. In other words, there can be gray areas that could leave some investors scratching their heads.

For example:

  • Amazon is technically classified as a consumer discretionary company, yet it builds and sells cloud infrastructure—one of the most important technologies of the modern economy.
  • Meta Platforms falls under communication services, but its work in virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and data infrastructure is undeniably tech-heavy.
  • Intuitive Surgical is part of the health care sector, though its robotic systems blur the line between medicine and advanced engineering.

These examples highlight why investors looking for innovation exposure may miss the mark by focusing only on sector labels.

Three companies driving innovation beyond tech

Here are just a few examples of companies outside the information technology sector that are helping shape the future in their own domains:

  • PepsiCo (consumer staples) uses digital twin technology, which creates virtual models of physical systems, to simulate and streamline its global supply chain. This allows the company to test scenarios, look to optimize operations, and, hopefully, reduce waste before making real-world changes.
  • Netflix (communication services) developed one of the earliest large-scale AI-powered recommendation engines. By analyzing user behavior and content traits, it delivers highly personalized viewing suggestions that can drive engagement and retention.
  • Amgen (health care) applies cutting-edge biologics and gene editing tools to accelerate drug development and target complex diseases. These technologies help enable more precise therapies and a faster path from research to clinical use.

These firms aren’t just adopting new tools—they’re hoping to build competitive advantages with them.

For investors, this matters because it means QQQ provides more than exposure to many sectors beyond the technology industry. That can be especially important in an environment where innovation is happening in unexpected places.

It also helps explain QQQ’s performance profile. While it may be compared to “tech ETFs,” QQQ includes a wider set of business models compared to strictly tech-focused funds. QQQ’s sector diversification has contributed to the fund’s ability to navigate a variety of market environments.

More than a tech story

The Nasdaq-100 isn’t just a snapshot of the technology sector—it’s a lens on the innovation economy. From AI-powered logistics to robotic surgery, some of the companies in QQQ represent the leading edge of progress, no matter what sector they are in.

For investors looking to capture that momentum, understanding what’s inside the Nasdaq-100—and why it’s built the way it is—may make all the difference.

  • 1

    Nasdaq Indexes, as of March 31, 2025.

  • The opinions expressed are those of the author, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

    Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

    This information is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation of any companies referenced.

    Investment involves risks. The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Investors should read the relevant prospectus for details, including the risk factors and product features. This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission and is issued by Invesco Hong Kong Limited

    There are risks involved with investing in Exchange-traded Funds (“ETFs”), including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed, and the return of index-based ETFs may not match the return of the Underlying index. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specific index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. Equity risk is the risk that the value of equity securities, including common stocks, may fail due to both changes in general economic and political conditions that impact the market as a whole, as well as factors that directly related to a specific company or its industry.

    Investments focused in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

    The Nasdaq-100® Index comprises the 100 largest non-financial companies traded on the Nasdaq. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

    The sponsor of the Nasdaq-100 TrustSM, a unit of investment trust, is Invesco Capital Management LLC. NASDAQ, Nasdaq-100 Index, Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock and QQQ are trade/service marks of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. and have been licensed for use by Invesco, QQQ's sponsor. NASDAQ makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in QQQ and makes no warranty and bears no liability with respect to QQQ, the Nasdaq-100 Index, its use or any data included therein.

    All data sourced from Bloomberg L.P. as of May 31, 2025 unless otherwise noted. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

    This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.

    Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

    The Index and Fund use the Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”) classification system which is composed of 11 economic industries: basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, real estate, technology, telecommunications and utilities.

    The Global Industry Classification Standard was developed by and is the exclusive property and a service mark of MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor's.

    This content should not be construed as an endorsement for or recommendation to invest in Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Netflix Inc, and Amgen Inc. Neither Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Netflix Inc, nor Amgen Inc are affiliated with Invesco. Only 6 of 101 underlying Invesco QQQ ETF fund holdings are featured. The companies referenced are meant to help illustrate representative innovative themes, not serve as a recommendation of individual securities. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. See Invesco QQQ for current holdings. As of June 3, 2025, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Netflix Inc, and Amgen Inc made up 5.48%, 3.58%, 1.22%, 1.12%, 3.21%, and 0.96%, respectively, of Invesco QQQ ETF.

Related articles