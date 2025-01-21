Data privacy: Building a more secure future

Investing in data privacy may provide exposure to a growing trend given the increasing importance of protecting personal data in today’s digital age. As technology and digital communication becomes more sophisticated, so are the cybercriminals trying to hack your email and company data.

First, a quick word on the difference between data privacy and cybersecurity. Data privacy is concerned with the proper handling and protection of personal information, ensuring it is used with consent and in compliance with relevant regulations. Meanwhile, cybersecurity focuses on securing networks, systems, and data from cyber threats, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.

This data privacy arms race has created demand for robust cybersecurity solutions and services. There are nearly 140 countries with data and consumer privacy laws, while about a quarter of all U.S. states have enacted data privacy laws.1

For investors, understanding the landscape of data privacy companies, particularly those within the Nasdaq-100® Index, may offer a strategic entry into this growing industry.