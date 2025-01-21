Digital fan experience: From the stadium to your screen

Live games on linear television remain the primary avenue through which fans enjoy sports, but changing consumer behavior and increased digitization are altering sports consumption. These days, digital technology is crucial in keeping fans engaged not only while a sport is in season, but over the course of an entire year.

Sports technology is a high-growth market, expected to grow at a rapid pace in coming years. On a global basis, it could swell to $36.66 billion by 2027, notching a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.1

Social media platforms got the ball rolling, providing fans with avenues for connecting directly with teams and players. The intersection of social media and sports remains as vibrant as ever and it’s a critical avenue for brands, leagues, and teams when it comes to connecting with younger fans in particular.

Invesco QQQ ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, provides exposure to some of the companies leading the sports technology revolution, including Amazon Meta Platforms, Electronic Arts (EA), and Microsoft.