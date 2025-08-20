Why invest in gold with Invesco?
We are one of the largest providers of commodity exchange-traded products in Europe.i
For over 15 years, we have offered products that provide exposure to the commodities marketii
Our innovative carbon tilted ETF targets a 20% reduction in implied GHG emissions per unit of production.iii
We offer a range of broad commodity ETFs and single commodity ETCs, including the largest physical gold product and the largest ETF tracking the flagship Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) in Europe.1
Our ETF tracks an index comprised of the same 24 commodities as the standard BCOM index but adjusts allocation to each commodity based on the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per unit of production, whilst maintaining similar weightings at the overall sector level compared to the standard BCOM index.
Our ETF tracks the highly liquid and diversified BCOM, one of the most popular broad commodity indices, covering up to 24 eligible agriculture, livestock, metals and energy-related commodities.
Our ETF tracks the Bloomberg Commodity ex-Agriculture and Livestock 20/30 capped Index, comprised of 13 commodities across energy, industrial metals, and precious metals.
An investment in these funds is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund.
Secured by gold bullion, our ETC provides one of the lowest overall cost exposures to the gold price in Europe, enabling you to gain exposure to gold price movements without having to buy and store physical gold yourself. Our ETC aims to hold only gold that has been sourced post-2012, in adherence to the LBMA’s Responsible Gold Guidance.
Commodities are generally raw materials and can be grouped into energy (e.g. crude oil, natural gas), metals (e.g. gold, aluminium, copper) and agricultural commodities (e.g. corn, cotton, live cattle).
Commodity indices typically measure commodity futures performance. Futures are contracts to receive (or deliver) commodities at a specified future date and price.
Direct (physical) investing in many commodities is challenging for many reasons, e.g. cost of storage, delivery, and so on. So, by investing in futures contracts, you can gain exposure to commodities without having to own the physical underlying asset and the difficulties that come with it.
As measured by inflation beta3 from 1998 to 2022, commodities are historically the most efficient hedge for inflation of any major asset class, even when compared to common inflation-fighting instruments, like Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS),4 real estate investments trusts (REITs), 5 and gold.6 This is because commodities are raw materials used as inputs in housing, transportation and food – all components of the CPI. In addition, inflation shocks are usually the by-product of stronger-than-expected demand and/or supply uncertainty, all of which may boost the price of goods.
Given the global reach of commodities, commodity prices have many drivers. However, some of the key influencing factors include:
Greenhouse gases (GHG) are naturally occurring in the atmosphere, which absorbs and re-emits heat, contributing to the warming of the earth. Examples include carbon dioxide and methane. Carbon is a chemical element that is present in many, but not all, greenhouse gases. For the purposes of analysing what investors understand as the ‘carbon footprint’ of a commodity portfolio, GHG emissions data provides a representative metric.
These are physically backed exchange traded certificates (ETCs) that can be bought and sold on exchange. Certificates in the ETCs are a type of debt instrument and are secured by a pool of collateral (the underlying precious metal), which is held on trust by the trustee for itself, the certificate holders and other parties.
