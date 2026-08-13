“Adopting alternatives has not only helped our practice move upmarket by providing more sophisticated solutions, but it has also helped us retain clients during periods of volatility.”
- Independent registered investment advisor (RIA)
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“I think anyone who doesn’t offer private capital in our space is going to get left in the dust… it provides a certain cachet to your practice. Your practice will look unsophisticated if you’re not offering private [investments] and can’t speak intelligently about them. "
- Bank advisor with $6 billion in AUM and a core market of clients with more than $5 million in assets.
“Adopting alternatives has not only helped our practice move upmarket by providing more sophisticated solutions, but it has also helped us retain clients during periods of volatility.”
– Independent registered investment advisor (RIA)
- Independent registered investment advisor (RIA)
- Bank advisor with $6 billion in AUM and a core market of clients with more than $5 million in assets.
“Adopting alternatives has not only helped our practice move upmarket by providing more sophisticated solutions, but it has also helped us retain clients during periods of volatility.”
– Independent registered investment advisor (RIA)
“I think anyone who doesn’t offer private capital in our space is going to get left in the dust… it provides a certain cachet to your practice. Your practice will look unsophisticated if you’re not offering private [investments] and can’t speak intelligently about them. "
- Bank advisor with $6 billion in AUM and a core market of clients with more than $5 million in assets.