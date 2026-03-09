Georgina Millar

Georgina is a product director for the UK & European Equities team, responsible for representing the team’s investment strategies to investors. ​

She began her financial career in 2005 at Deloitte before moving to a market-focused role in equity sales at JP Morgan Cazenove in 2007. Along with a wider team from JPMorgan Cazenove, Georgina joined Oriel Securities in 2010 and then, in 2012, she moved across to the buy-side to run the sales and investor relations at Meditor, a large European equities hedge fund. ​

In 2018, Georgina joined the private equity team at Egon Zehnder in a business development role, connecting industry leaders from across the Egon Zehnder network with the largest private equity firms in London. In 2020, Georgina subsequently started to work for the European Private Equity team at Investcorp, advising on their investor relations and fund-raising.​

Georgina joined Invesco in June 2023 as product director the European Equities team.

Georgina holds a degree in Modern Languages from the University of Oxford.