Joel Copp-Barton

Joel is a senior client portfolio manager for the UK & European Equities team, responsible for representing the team’s investment strategies to investors.

He began his industry career in 1998, joining Dresdner Kleinwort as an analyst covering the pan European transportation sector before moving to Nomura in the same area of expertise.

Joel joined Invesco in March 2012 as a product director for the European Equities team.

Joel holds a BA (Hons) in Business Studies from Manchester Metropolitan University.