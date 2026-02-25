Lijuan Du is a Senior Fund Manager and is responsible for management of China equity strategies.

Lijuan joined Invesco in May 2017 as an Investment Analyst specializing in financials and real estate sectors, then she expanded her coverage to consumers and EV industry chain as well. She covered China diversified financials industry in CICC from 2014 to 2016.

Before that she was a research analyst at Guotai Fund Management from 2012 to 2013 mainly covering China non-bank financials.

She holds a Master degree and a Bachelor degree in Economics from Fudan University.