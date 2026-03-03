Nima Zarrabi

Nima is a Deputy Fund Manager for the UK & European Equities team.

Nima started his career as a lecturer at the University of Essex in various finance and econometrics subjects, including statistics, quantitative methods, and time series modelling, both at graduate and undergraduate levels.

He began his career at Invesco in the Investment Risk team in January 2016. From his previous role as investment risk manager, Nima has extensive experience in advanced quantitative analysis across different asset classes and strategies. He joined the UK Equities team in June 2021 as an analyst.

Nima was awarded a PhD in Finance from the University of Essex in 2016 and an MSc in Finance and Investment in 2012. He is a visiting lecturer at King's College and Queen Mary University of London.