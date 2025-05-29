An overview of major cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies tend to divide the financial community sharply. Are Bitcoin and others in a bubble, due to deflate once investors realise some fundamental truth about cryptocurrencies? Or is the advent of the underlying blockchain technology the beginning of a new era in our financial system built on decentralised systems?

We view cryptocurrencies as a new type of asset that is purely digital, accompanied by a host of new jargon to describe their inner workings. As digital assets continue to grow, we believe they deserve review.

The rise of cryptocurrencies and their evolution

Cryptocurrencies emerged during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis as an innovative alternative to traditional banking. This new form of digital asset was pioneered by Satoshi Nakamoto, who, in the seminal Bitcoin whitepaper, proposed a decentralised system that was free from the confines of banks and other financial institutions.

Since their inception, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have evolved from niche digital tokens and have become a significant part of the global economy. Following the financial crisis, Bitcoin remained on the fringes of the economy, with occasional news stories highlighting thefts and hacks of cryptocurrency exchanges. It was not until 2017 that we witnessed the first significant price increase, which led to a surge in interest in cryptocurrencies. A retail-driven bubble emerged in tandem with the introduction of Bitcoin futures by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange at the end of 2017, bringing cryptocurrencies into the mainstream investment world. After that bubble popped, cryptocurrencies were not back in vogue until 2020, when large-scale fiscal and monetary support helped spark a rally in many assets, including cryptocurrencies. Despite drastic fluctuations, the relevance of digital currencies continues to grow, underpinned by increasing interest from both retail and institutional investors.



The development of cryptocurrencies

Even before the cryptocurrency boom of 2017, digital currencies such as Litecoin (launched in 2011), Dogecoin (2013), Tether (2014), and Ethereum (2015), were advancing rapidly. These platforms either refined or revamped the underlying blockchain technology. As of today, the popular cryptocurrency tracker CoinMarketCap.com counts tens of thousands of cryptocurrencies in existence, and millions of other digital assets, reflecting the expansive growth and continual innovation in the sector.