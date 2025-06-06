Diversity
Diversity & Inclusion

One of our key attributes - diversity of thought - translates to a collaborative decision-making style. At Invesco, employees feel valued, appreciated and respected for their unique contributions to our clients and to the firm overall.

Our aspiration is for our workforce to continually reflect the diversity of people and perspectives in today’s evolving society, which we believe is fundamental to our efforts to help our clients and employees get more out of life.

Learn About Our Initiatives

At Invesco encouraging diversity of thought and listening to varied perspectives sits at the heart of our culture and purpose. One of the aims of our multi-year diversity and inclusion programme is to improve the gender balance across all areas of our business.

Our programme falls into three main areas and is focused on actions that are widely accepted as having a positive impact on gender diversity in particular.

Below are some of our current initiatives which fall into three main areas:

ENGAGE

Improving our ability to engage and retain our talent
DEVELOP

Enhancing our ability to develop our talent
ATTRACT

Increasing our ability to hire diverse talent through best practices

The Invesco LGBT+ Allyship

We're highlighting thoughts from our Invesco employees who help to foster an inclusive culture and support our approach for all to bring their whole selves to work.

The Invesco Women's Network

The Invesco Women's Network (IWN) in Asia Pacific seeks to create opportunities and forums for the development, networking and engagement of Invesco women. 