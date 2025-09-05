Battery Boom, REIT Revival & Consumer Confidence - August 2025 Reporting Season in Review

With most ASX-listed companies releasing their preliminary FY25 results last month, this reporting season delivered a mix of surprises, sector rotations, and factor shifts.

The S&P/ASX 300 returned 3.3%, with strong outperformance by S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Small Caps (8.5%) over S&P/ASX 100 Large Caps (2.7%). The Resources super-sector (8.5%) outperformed Industrials (1.9%), with Small Caps dominating across both.

Volatility was high, with a 50% return spread between best and worst performing industries.