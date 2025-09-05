Insight

Battery Boom, REIT Revival & Consumer Confidence - August 2025 Reporting Season in Review

5 September 2025
Invesco Australian Equities
With most ASX-listed companies releasing their preliminary FY25 results last month, this reporting season delivered a mix of surprises, sector rotations, and factor shifts.

The S&P/ASX 300 returned 3.3%, with strong outperformance by S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Small Caps (8.5%) over S&P/ASX 100 Large Caps (2.7%). The Resources super-sector (8.5%) outperformed Industrials (1.9%), with Small Caps dominating across both.

Volatility was high, with a 50% return spread between best and worst performing industries. 

Figure 1: GICS Industry Group performance, by capitalisation index
Source: Bloomberg, Invesco. Total returns over August 2025. Past returns are not a reliable indicator of future returns. 

Looking at the month of August 2025 in review, the standout themes across sectors:

  • Consumer Confidence Returns: Retailers like Adairs (+33%) and Nick Scali (+26%) rallied on upbeat trading updates.
  • Global Expansion Woes: CSL (-21%), James Hardie (-24%) and Reece (-18%) struggled with offshore headwinds.
  • Defence Stocks in Demand: Codan (+47%) and Austal (+18%) benefited from geopolitical tailwinds.
  • Battery Materials Bounce Back: Pilbara Minerals (+53%) and Lynas (+33%) rallied despite weak earnings.
  • REITs Rebound: Lendlease (+9%) and Stockland (+12%) found support amid rate cut hopes.

Our Australian Equities team further breaks down these trends, themes, and standout results in our August 2025 Reporting Season in Review.

