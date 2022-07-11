European equity markets ended June as inflation, anticipated interest rate hikes and slow growth continue to take their toll. Inflation across the zone hit record highs (8.6) and in Spain, unexpectedly passed the 10% mark.

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced much anticipated plan to raise interest rates to help stem inflation. But a sharp fall in the flash purchasing managers’ composite index for the eurozone to 51.9 in June (a number above 50 indicates growth) will likely mean the ECB reconsider how quickly they put rates up.

In politics, French President Emmanuel Macron lost an absolute majority in the recent French legislative elections. Turkey stepped back it’s opposition to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, after their application to do so in response the Russian invasion of Ukraine.