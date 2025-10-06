Article

Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report

October 6, 2025
Invesco
The landmark of Toronto CN Tower rising straight up alongside compact corporate skyscrapers in sunrise.

In our regularly updated macroeconomic analysis, we offer an outlook for interest rates and currencies – and look at which fixed income assets are favoured across a range of market environments. 

In this edition:

Macro

The US administration may soon declare a national housing emergency. We examine the case for an emergency, potential government policy changes and market impact.

Credit

We highlight the rising number of corporate breakups in the US and what they mean for bondholders.

Interest rate outlook

We are neutral on European rates. We believe the ECB has reached its neutral rate and we expect it to remain steady unless external shocks require further action. We are overweight UK rates and believe there is little room for short-term rates to move higher unless inflation rises sharply. Longer-term rates hinge on the budget outcome.

Currency outlook

We are overweight the euro on expectations of continued US dollar weakness and positive 2026 European economic performance.  We are underweight the British pound based on fiscal risks and potential longer-term rate declines in line with developed peers.

The bottom line

We speak with Senior EM Strategist Daniel Phillips about the US dollar’s recent weakening trend and why it might bode well for EM debt performance.

Read previous editions

Fixed income Strategies

At Invesco, flexibility is key. Our broad range of fixed income capabilities allows investors to switch their preferences as markets evolve.

Learn more

Related insights

success failure

Sign up to receive more on fixed income topics

Receive insights and ideas on the themes, strategies and products of most interest to you.

You can update your selection or unsubscribe at any time.

Sign up to receive more on fixed income topics

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. 

    Important information

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. 

    EMEA4864691 