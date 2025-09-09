ETC ETF Snapshot: Summer break 2025 – it’s been a hot one!
European ETF flows in July and August saw inflows of US$30.8bn and US$31.6bn, respectively, the strongest two-month run since February.
Bond ladders, portfolios of bonds with staggered maturity date, can enhance diversification, provide cash flow flexibility and help reduce exposure to interest rate volatility. Discover bond laddering with Invesco’s BulletShares ETFs.
