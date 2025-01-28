Equities

Capture the potential of Asia and emerging markets fueled by a fast-growing middle class, technological advances and growing capital availability.

40+

Investment professionals managing Asian and emerging market equities globally.1

30 yrs+

We have over 30 years’ experience of investing in Asia and emerging markets.

100+ portfolios

We manage over 100 portfolios related to Asia and emerging markets.

Why invest in Asian and emerging markets?

Every year, tens of millions of people in Asia and emerging markets join the expanding middle class of consumers. With abundant natural resources, rapid technological advancements, increasing investments, and growing market liquidity, all the elements for sustained long-term growth are firmly in place.

What makes us different

With impressive scale, our Asian and emerging market equities product offering is designed to give you choice and versatility. Our portfolios span the entire region, specific geographical areas, or even individual countries. We also offer a range of investment styles and approaches, ensuring you can find the right fit.

Invesco has investment teams located in Asia, Europe and North America managing Asian or emerging market equities, or both. While these teams share a fundamental approach to investing, each investment team has its own distinct investment style and philosophy.

 

Frequently asked questions

Investing in Asian and emerging markets can offer several important benefits to investors:

High growth potential. These markets are often characterised by lower per capita income levels and less developed economic infrastructure, which can create significant room for growth and development.

Valuation opportunities. Many Asian and emerging market equities have attractive valuations because they’re often trading at lower valuation rations than developed market equities.

Diversification potential. Asian and emerging market equities have a low correlation to developed market equities, which means that they tend to behave differently in response to market and economic events. Therefore, a combination of both in a portfolio could potentially reduce the portfolio’s risk.

Investing in Asian and emerging markets comes with the following risks you should look out for:

Political risk. Asian and emerging markets may have unstable or volatile governments. Adverse government actions and decisions, as well as political instability or unrest can impact investments.

Regulatory risk. Changes in laws and regulations can impact investments.

Currency risk. The foreign exchange rate between emerging and developed market currencies and can be volatile. If the emerging market currency experiences a loss in value, this can impact returns.

Liquidity risk. Emerging markets are generally less liquid than developed markets.

Investors can invest in Asian and emerging markets through a variety of means, including funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and individual stocks.

  • Footnotes

    As at 31 December 2024. Invesco's fundamentally managed Asian and emerging markets equities that are actively managed.

