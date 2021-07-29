Invest in the future with our Global Focus Strategy
Randall Dishmon, Senior Portfolio Manager, Global Equities
Everyone that has met me over the past 20 years I’ve been in the financial industry knows what I think of labels when it comes to investing. Labels are your enemy, and I strongly recommend you forget as many of them as possible.
Growth, value, core, small, large, balanced… we’re in the business of making money with money. You do that by buying great companies trading at prices less than they are worth. That’s it. Call it anything you want as long as you get the job done.
What are you going to be investing in when you join our fund?
To beat the market, you can’t BE the market. You must believe something different and you have to be right.
We make predications on great companies of the future, not the future of the market.
What lies at the heart of our process is a focus on the only three questions that we believe matter.
As with everything we do, our approach to Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) is independent and forward-looking.
We know it’s important you trust that the people appointed to manage your money are experienced, reliable and consistent.
