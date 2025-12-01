2026 Annual Investment Outlook

Speaker: Ben Jones, Global Head of Research, Strategy & Insights:

00:00:00:11 - 00:00:02:06: Our 2026 Annual Investment

00:00:02:06 - 00:00:02:55: Outlook explores

00:00:02:55 - 00:00:06:05: two key words resilience and rebalancing.

00:00:06:05 - 00:00:07:17: First, we're confident

00:00:07:17 - 00:00:09:16: in the private sector's resiliency.

00:00:09:16 - 00:00:12:19: We saw it absorb economic shocks in 2025

00:00:12:19 - 00:00:14:31: and expect it to be supported by policy

00:00:14:31 - 00:00:16:19: easing in the United States

00:00:16:19 - 00:00:16:53: and fiscal

00:00:16:53 - 00:00:19:56: support across Europe, China and Japan.

00:00:19:56 - 00:00:20:34: In short,

00:00:20:34 - 00:00:21:30: we believe the market

00:00:21:30 - 00:00:24:46: can continue to advance in 2026.

00:00:24:46 - 00:00:26:26: However, market leadership

00:00:26:26 - 00:00:27:53: may not look the same.

00:00:27:53 - 00:00:30:04: Which brings us to rebalancing.

00:00:30:04 - 00:00:32:04: We expect to see more balanced

00:00:32:04 - 00:00:34:00: market leadership with non-U.S.

00:00:34:00 - 00:00:35:06: markets, small cap

00:00:35:06 - 00:00:37:17: stocks and cyclical areas in the US

00:00:37:17 - 00:00:38:38: potentially benefiting

00:00:38:38 - 00:00:41:11: from a pickup in global activity.

00:00:41:11 - 00:00:42:28: Overall, we're optimistic

00:00:42:28 - 00:00:44:04: as we enter 2026

00:00:44:04 - 00:00:44:52: thanks to the private

00:00:44:52 - 00:00:46:19: sector's resiliency,

00:00:46:19 - 00:00:47:32: and we see opportunities

00:00:47:32 - 00:00:48:59: for investors to rebalance

00:00:48:59 - 00:00:49:42: as the importance

00:00:49:42 - 00:00:52:52: of diversification returns to the fore.

00:00:52:52 - 00:00:54:06: Explore the full story

00:00:54:06 - 00:00:55:56: and our 2026 annual Investment

00:00:55:56 - 00:00:58:26: Outlook, resilience and rebalancing.

Disclosures (on screen text only):

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

Important information

This marketing communication is for professional clients in Continental Europe (as defined below), Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, Dubai, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey and the UK and qualified clients/sophisticated investors in Israel. It is also for Middle East clients, exempt investors and accredited investors/non-natural qualified investors, or investors of another similar categorisation (as the case may be) in your relevant jurisdiction. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to, or relied upon, by the public.

For the distribution of this webinar, Continental Europe is defined as Austria, Belgium, France, Finland, Greece, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

All data is provided as at 5th November 2025, sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated.

By accepting this material, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise.

Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

Information for clients in Israel: This material may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose, nor be furnished to any other person other than those to whom copies have been sent. Nothing in this material should be considered investment advice or investment marketing as defined in the Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 1995 (“Investment Advice Law”). Neither Invesco Ltd. nor its subsidiaries are licensed under the Investment Advice Law, nor does it carry the insurance as required of a licensee thereunder.

Issued by:

Invesco Management S.A., President Building, 37A Avenue JF Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg.

Invesco Asset Management Limited, Index Tower Level 6 - Unit 616, P.O. Box 506599, Al Mustaqbal Street, DIFC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

Invesco Asset Management Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1HH, United Kingdom. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG, Talacker 34, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland.

©2025 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.