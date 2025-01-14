$19bn+ AUM in global strategies
Our global strategy includes global equity and global equity income funds.
20+ country offices
We have offices in more than 20 countries providing local expertise to our clients and addressing their needs.
About our Global Equities Team
Our experienced Global Equities Team manages risk prudently by conducting high quality company and industry research, maintaining valuation discipline, and paying attention to portfolio construction bias. Our approach avoids excessive factor or style exposure with a focus on sustainable, long-term winners that are mispriced or underappreciated by the market, and we seek to outperform in different market conditions.
Largest growth opportunities
Great companies around the world are capitalising on transformational forces, including the growing middle class, the technological revolution, and the ageing population. By investing globally, clients allow themselves the opportunity to invest in some of the most dynamic and exciting businesses across the world – irrespective of domicile.
Our investment approach
We invest across sectors and industries, building high conviction, diversified portfolios that are focused on long term client outcomes. We are bottom-up stock pickers that seek to identify quality companies at attractive prices, run by trusted operators.
Featured funds
Invesco has been a leader in global investing for more than 50 years. Throughout this time, we have strategically broadened our product range to cater to a diverse array of investor needs.
Frequently asked questions
By investing globally, clients allow themselves the opportunity to invest in some of the most dynamic and exciting businesses in the world – irrespective of domicile. This wide universe allows our investment team to focus on building client portfolios without compromise.
Bottom-up stock picking is an investment strategy where decisions are made by analysing individual companies outside of the macroeconomic market trends.
Bottom-up investors focus on a specific company and its fundamentals such as financial statements, competitive advantages, and growth potential. Whereas top-down investors focus on the industry and economy.
You can invest in global equities by either investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.