Equities

$900+ bn in client assets

We manage US$900+ billion in equity strategies for our clients.

300+ professionals

Our 17 teams of investment professionals cover US, global, Asia and emerging markets.

20+ locations

Our locations provide local knowledge with a global perspective.

Equity strategies that suit your needs

Investors count on our proven approach to build highly active equity portfolios. We look for valuation opportunities in mispriced stocks and keep them until the market recognises what they are worth.

We have strategies to match your needs and long-term goals, whether that is growth, value, diversification, income, or total returns.

Rethink possibilities and explore our strategies from fundamental and factor-based equities to innovative exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Fundamental equities

Equities
Fundamental equities

Learn more about our actively managed equities that span regions and styles.
Equity ETFs

Equities
Equity ETFs

Our exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide you with access to a wide range of global equity markets, designed to track the performance of leading stock indices.
Systematic equities

Equities
Systematic equities

Discover Invesco's systematic equity strategies, using data-driven insights, multi-factor investing, and ESG integration to deliver tailored solutions.
Related insights

  • ETF
    aeroview%20of%20train%20trail
    ETF

    A proven, systematic approach to active investing

    By Chris Mellor, Erhard Radatz

    Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.

    22 May 2025
  • ETF
    Aerial%20view%20of%20a%20rowing%20boat%20surrounded%20by%20classic%20blue%20water
    ETF

    Equal Weight: A common-sense approach

    By Invesco

    While most standard equity benchmarks weight their constituents according to market capitalisation, an equal-weighted approach can sometimes make more sense. Discover more about equal-weight and how to gain broad equity exposure without the concentration risk.

    6 March 2025
  • Equities
    Equities

    Invesco Global Equity Income – video update

    By Joe Dowling

    Key things impacting the outlook for global equities in 2025: Donald Trump, artificial intelligence (AI) and ‘hangover stocks’.

    18 February 2025
  • ETF
    Three%20compelling%20reasons%20to%20consider%20S&P%20500%20Equal%20Weight
    ETF

    Three compelling reasons to consider S&P 500 Equal Weight

    By Invesco

    Discover the potential of equal weight strategies and how they could offer enhanced diversification.

    17 January 2025
  • Investment Outlook
    Equities%20investment%20outlook%202025
    Investment Outlook

    Equities: An improving landscape in the year ahead

    By Invesco

    The 2025 equities outlook is improving. Balance sheets look healthy, and many stocks are attractively valued, though geopolitical risks remain. Find out more.

    27 November 2024
Frequently asked questions

They represent ownership of a company in the form of shares that let individuals participate in the firm’s profits and dividends. The prices of equities, also known as stocks, fluctuate on the open market based on the firm’s prospects, earnings, fundamentals, economic trends, and other factors. Stock owners can also typically vote in corporate elections and on other decisions related to the company.

Investors in equities may have several financial objectives, including long-term capital appreciation and attractive dividends. Although stock prices may fluctuate more than other asset classes, such as Treasury bonds, long-term investors hope to be rewarded for the risk with potentially higher returns. Equities are also seen as a way to preserve purchasing power by potentially keeping up with or outperforming inflation. Finally, investors may use equities to diversify a portfolio of other asset classes, including bonds and real estate.

While equities are traditionally seen as an asset class that could potentially generate long-term capital appreciation, investors should consider their risks. These risks include market volatility, declining share prices, economic weakness, and company-specific risks. Investors in equities risk losing part or all their investments based on stock price movements.

Investing in public equity involves publicly traded companies whose shares trade on stock exchanges, and they typically must disclose their earnings and other financial information quarterly. Public equities are generally seen as liquid because they are listed. Private equity, on the other hand, represents an investment in a company that is not publicly traded and may not disclose as much financial information. Private equity investments generally have lower liquidity and higher risk but the potential for higher returns.

When it comes to publicly listed companies, most individuals invest in common stocks, although preferred stocks are another type. Investors can also get exposure to equities through real estate investment trusts (REITs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and other managed vehicles.

