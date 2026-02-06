ETF What are options, and how can they generate income?
Our Invesco Nasdaq-100 Income Advantage UCITS ETF is designed to provide a more consistent income.
These options-based strategies behave differently from bonds and high dividend stocks, adding a unique layer of diversification.
An option overlay reduces beta and can add a differentiated source of return with low correlation to equities, adding resilience to portfolios
Income investors face a familiar challenge: balancing yield with risk. Traditional sources, such as dividends and bonds, are often influenced by interest rates and market cycles, making income streams less predictable.
The Invesco Nasdaq-100 Income Advantage UCITS ETF offers an alternative: an options-based income strategy that aims to provide high and consistent income while maintaining exposure to innovative companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index.
But how can it be used in a portfolio? Here are three ways our ETF can support different objectives:
Many income-focused strategies fluctuate with market conditions, complicating portfolio construction. Our ETF is designed to smooth these variations by actively managing the trade-offs between income, market participation, and risk mitigation.
The strategy uses a laddered approach to covered calls and cash-secured puts that adapts with the market environment. This dynamic design aims to deliver a more consistent income experience, helping investors meet defined yield targets without sacrificing exposure to growth-orientated equities.
Traditional income streams are sensitive to interest rates and central bank policy. In contrast, options-based income is driven by the level of volatility, with no interest rate risk. This creates a differentiated source of return that can complement stocks and bonds, reducing reliance on any single income driver.
By adding this ETF to a portfolio, investors can introduce an income component that behaves differently to other approaches across market cycles, enhancing diversification and potentially improving risk-adjusted returns.
Some investors may want to reduce their equity risk but still participate in the market from a total return perspective. Simply holding cash or adding more bonds may not align with long-term objectives.
The option overlay in our ETF lowers beta, providing exposure to the Nasdaq-100 while dampening volatility. Combining covered calls and cash-secured puts enables a stable beta of around 0.75 to be maintained, and allows the ETF to target a consistent yield through different to market conditions. This can make it a compelling alternative to traditional equity allocations.
The Invesco Nasdaq-100 Income Advantage UCITS ETF is more than just an income solution, it’s a flexible tool for portfolio construction. By combining equity exposure with an option overlay, it seeks to deliver consistent income, diversify sources of return, and reduce risk, all within a single, innovative ETF.
An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund. Investment Risks: Click here for more information. For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. Invesco Nasdaq-100 Income Advantage UCITS ETF: Value Fluctuation, Equity, Equity Linked Notes, Options Risk, Use of Derivatives, Country Concentration, Securities Lending.
