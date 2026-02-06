What are options, and how can they generate income?

This marketing communication is for Professional investors and Qualified clients/sophisticated investors. Investors should read the legal documents prior to investing.

What are options?

More investors are adding options to their portfolios because they can be useful tools for generating income, reducing downside risk and other potential benefits.

Buyers and sellers of options have the potential to profit if certain market conditions are met.

So how does this work?

A call option (Title and first bullet come on screen) gives the holder the right to buy an asset, such as a stock, at a certain price, called the strike price.

Buyers pay a premium for call options because they believe the asset will surpass the strike price by a certain date.

If it does, (second bullet comes on screen) the buyer would profit by purchasing the asset at the lower strike price and selling it at the higher market price.

(third bullet comes on screen) If the asset doesn’t reach the strike price, the seller of the option profits from the premium paid by the buyer.

Let’s say there’s a stock that’s currently trading at $50.

The buyer purchases a call option with a strike price of $55.

If the stock’s price rises to $60 before the option expires, the buyer can purchase the stock at the $55 strike price and then sell it at the $60 market price for a profit.

But if the stock’s price doesn’t go over the $55 strike price, the seller of the option profits by keeping the premium paid by the buyer.

A put option (Title and first bullet come on screen) gives the holder the right to sell an asset at the strike price.

Buyers pay a premium for put options because they believe the asset will fall below the strike price by a certain date.

If it does, (second bullet comes on screen) the buyer would profit by purchasing the asset at the lower market price and selling it at the higher strike price.

(third bullet comes on screen) If the asset doesn’t fall below the strike price, the seller of the option profits from the premium paid by the buyer.

Let’s say there’s a stock that’s currently trading at $50.

The buyer purchases a put option with a strike price of $45.

If the stock’s price falls to $40 before the option expires, the buyer can purchase the stock at the market price of $40 and then sell it at the $45 strike price for a profit.

But if the stock’s price doesn’t go below the strike price of $45, the seller of the option profits by keeping the premium paid by the buyer.

You don’t have to do all of this yourself. Access to professionally managed options-based strategies has never been easier thanks to exchange-traded products such as Invesco’s Income Advantage Strategies.

Investment Risks

The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested. Options or options on futures contracts are subject to correlation risk because there may be an imperfect correlation between the options and the securities or contract markets that cause a given transaction to fail to achieve its objectives. Exchanges can limit the number of positions that can be held or controlled by the Investment Manager, thus limiting the ability to implement strategies. Options are also subject to leverage risk and can be subject to liquidity risk.

Important Information

