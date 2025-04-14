Invesco India Equity Fund

“India’s growth, fuelled by digital transformation, robust consumption, and expanding exports, makes it one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies, offering a multi-year investment opportunity.”
Shekhar Sambhshivan
India is emerging as the new leader of economic growth in Asia. With India’s 2023 GDP at 2007 China levels, India’s economy remained resilient with a GDP growth rate of 6.6% in 20241. In our view India’s future growth will be driven through three major secular growth trends: financial transformation, consumption explosion and manufacturing renaissance.
This actively managed fund is positioned to benefit from India’s strong economic growth, and in particular from the underlying secular growth trends, by investing in corporations that exhibit ‘quality growth’ features. These are companies with strong management, sustainable earnings growth, flexible cost metrics, a strong balance sheet, a strong brand as well as significant market share.
The investment team stands out as one of the most seasoned teams with an impressive 18-year track record under consistent leadership. The fund manager Shekhar Sambhshivan has been managing the fund since 2006 through various market cycles.
The fund is SFDR Article 8 classified, while many peers are not.
Fund manager Shekhar Sambhshivan has managed the fund since 2006 and leads a highly consistent and experienced team.
Favourable Market environment: An investment in Indian equities can capitalise on falling yields, stable oil prices and controlled inflation.
Well positioned for a big reset of global dynamics: India benefits from a big global reset with dynamics and potentially maintain India economic stability.
Reforms and initiatives benefitting local businesses: India’s government-initiated improvements in the country’s infrastructure, reforms around corporate taxes and manufacturing, and the country’s ambitious renewable energy targets should bode well for corporate India’s growth prospects.
Favourable demographics: The share of India’s working age population to total population is projected to reach its highest level by 2030. With a relatively young population, India not only gets a competitive advantage in terms of workforce but also an opportunity to unleash the consumption power of a young population. (Source: EY, April 2023, https://www.ey.com/en_in/india-at-100/reaping-the-demographic-dividend).
India’s economic growth stands out on the global stage. We currently see opportunities specifically in three secular growth trends which are
SFDR is the acronym for Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and its main purpose is to reorientate capital towards more sustainable businesses and increase transparency on sustainability among financial institutions and market participants. The SFDR article 8 classification applies to funds promoting environmental and social objectives and which take more into account than just sustainability risks as required by article 6.
You can invest in the Asian and emerging market stock markets by investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.
