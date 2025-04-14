Invesco India Equity Fund

An active fund of around 70 companies featuring quality growth characteristics in the fastest growing large country in the world.

Why this fund?
Invesco India Equity Fund

India’s future growth

India is emerging as the new leader of economic growth in Asia. With India’s 2023 GDP at 2007 China levels, India’s economy remained resilient with a GDP growth rate of 6.6% in 20241. In our view India’s future growth will be driven through three major secular growth trends: financial transformation, consumption explosion and manufacturing renaissance.

Financial transformation

 

Invest in the fastest growing large country in the world.

Consumption explosion

 

Capitalise on strong position in the Indian equity market.

Manufacturing renaissance

 

Benefit from active, quality-growth-led investing.

Why this fund?

This actively managed fund is positioned to benefit from India’s strong economic growth, and in particular from the underlying secular growth trends, by investing in corporations that exhibit ‘quality growth’ features. These are companies with strong management, sustainable earnings growth, flexible cost metrics, a strong balance sheet, a strong brand as well as significant market share.

The investment team stands out as one of the most seasoned teams with an impressive 18-year track record under consistent leadership. The fund manager Shekhar Sambhshivan has been managing the fund since 2006 through various market cycles. 

The fund is SFDR Article 8 classified, while many peers are not.

Any investment decision should take into account all the characteristics of the fund as described in the legal documents. For sustainability related aspects, please refer to www.invescomanagementcompany.lu.

  • For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. As a large portion of the fund is invested in less developed countries, you should be prepared to accept significantly large fluctuations in the value of the fund. As this fund is invested in a particular country, you should be prepared to accept greater fluctuations in the value of the fund than for a fund with a broader investment mandate. The fund invests in a limited number of holdings and is less diversified. This may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund.

Fund manager

Fund manager Shekhar Sambhshivan has managed the fund since 2006 and leads a highly consistent and experienced team.

    “India’s growth, fuelled by digital transformation, robust consumption, and expanding exports, makes it one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies, offering a multi-year investment opportunity.”

    Shekhar Sambhshivan 

FAQs

Favourable Market environment: An investment in Indian equities can capitalise on falling yields, stable oil prices and controlled inflation.

Well positioned for a big reset of global dynamics: India benefits from a big global reset with dynamics and potentially maintain India economic stability.

Reforms and initiatives benefitting local businesses: India’s government-initiated improvements in the country’s infrastructure, reforms around corporate taxes and manufacturing, and the country’s ambitious renewable energy targets should bode well for corporate India’s growth prospects.

Favourable demographics: The share of India’s working age population to total population is projected to reach its highest level by 2030. With a relatively young population, India not only gets a competitive advantage in terms of workforce but also an opportunity to unleash the consumption power of a young population. (Source: EY, April 2023, https://www.ey.com/en_in/india-at-100/reaping-the-demographic-dividend).

India’s economic growth stands out on the global stage. We currently see opportunities specifically in three secular growth trends which are

  1. financial transformation,
  2. consumption explosion and
  3. manufacturing renaissance. 

SFDR is the acronym for Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and its main purpose is to reorientate capital towards more sustainable businesses and increase transparency on sustainability among financial institutions and market participants. The SFDR article 8 classification applies to funds promoting environmental and social objectives and which take more into account than just sustainability risks as required by article 6.

You can invest in the Asian and emerging market stock markets by investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.

  • 1Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as at 30 Dec 2024.
     

  • Important information

    This marketing communication is for Professional Clients only and is not for consumer use. Data is as at 28/02/2025 and sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from  www.invescomanagementcompany.lu. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. Not all share classes of this fund may be available for public sale in all jurisdictions and not all share classes are the same nor do they necessarily suit every investor.

    EMEA4293036/2025
