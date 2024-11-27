Paul Triggiani, Head of Distressed Credit & Special Situations

As was the case in 2024, we believe 2025 is setting up favourably for our target small capitalisation distressed credit and special situations opportunity set. Importantly, we believe our pipeline is distinctly different and unique relative to the last quarter century. Almost half of our target market is burdened with greater cash interest expense than free cash flow generated by their operations. This imbalance is the product of leveraged buyouts capitalised in a zero-base rate environment which have been subsequently impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, significant and global inflationary trends, and finally a significantly higher rate environment. Interestingly, many of these businesses are strategically and operationally sound, managed by excellent teams, with backing from highly respected sponsors.

Moreover, we are working with these companies both seeking to provide incremental liquidity on attractive terms in structurally advantaged, senior secured positions, as well as replace high cost, cash-pay debt, with creative capital solutions transactions that include payment-in-kind coupons, call protection with minimum return multiples, equity warrants, covenants, and governance protections. Companies are then able use this liquidity to accelerate growth, thereby allowing the private equity owners to monetise their investments.

Within these capital solutions opportunities, we believe we are able to target attractive return potential relative to prior vintages, with materially less risk.