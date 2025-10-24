These vehicles are designed to capture the spread between the interest earned on the underlying loans and the interest paid to investors—creating potential for attractive returns.

Unlike traditional fixed income instruments, CLOs offer:

Access to a resilient asset class : Leveraged loans have historically shown strong performance, especially in rising rate environments.

: Leveraged loans have historically shown strong performance, especially in rising rate environments. Active portfolio management: CLO managers dynamically adjust holdings to respond to market shifts.

CLO managers dynamically adjust holdings to respond to market shifts. Customisable risk exposure: Investors can select tranches that align with their risk-return preferences.

How CLOs work

A CLO begins with a pool of 200–400 unique borrowers, typically companies involved in M&A or private equity-backed transactions. These loans are bundled into a special purpose vehicle (SPV) and sold in tranches—from AAA-rated debt to equity.

The cash flow waterfall ensures that payments flow first to senior tranches, then to junior tranches, and finally to equity holders. This structure allows CLOs to offer differentiated risk profiles and potential for enhanced yield.

Key considerations for investors

While we believe CLOs offer compelling benefits, they also come with complexities:

Credit risk: The performance depends on the credit quality of underlying loans.

The performance depends on the credit quality of underlying loans. Liquidity risk: Some tranches may be harder to trade in stressed markets.

Some tranches may be harder to trade in stressed markets. Interest rate sensitivity: Floating-rate loans can benefit from rising rates but also introduce volatility.

CLOs are best suited for professional and sophisticated investors who can assess these risks and understand the nuances of structured credit.

Conclusion

CLOs offer a distinctive investment opportunity by providing access to the leveraged loan market. With active management and structured cash flow distribution, we believe CLOs can be an attractive option for sophisticated investors looking to diversify their portfolios and achieve appealing returns. As with any investment, it is crucial for investors to conduct thorough due diligence and understand the associated risks before investing in CLOs.

