US economy has been resilient despite trade policy uncertainty

Feeling dizzy? You’re not alone. Last week began with a whirlwind: A 50% US tariff on European Union exports was delayed just days after being announced. A few days later, the Court of International Trade declared many of the Trump-era tariffs invalid, including ones announced on “Liberation Day.” Then hours later, a US Federal Appeals Court paused that ruling from the trade court, putting the impacted tariffs back in place until further legal arguments can be made.

Spare a thought for the researchers at the Yale Budget Lab, who are constantly updating the “US effective tariff rate.” Their estimates have swung wildly — from 28% just after Liberation Day to 6.9% following the trade court’s ruling, and now likely back to the mid-teens after the appeal.1

Where trade policy goes from here is anyone’s guess. Many of us have likely been brushing up on Sections 122 and 338 of the US Trade Act. Until the standoff between the Trump administration and Congress is resolved, countries may be hesitant to strike new trade deals with the US. The bottom line: Policy uncertainty is here to stay.

This week’s focus: The US amid uncertainty

Despite the noise, US financial markets and the economy have shown remarkable resilience:

Markets are back to square one

Inflation expectations and real yields have returned to levels seen at the start of the year. 2 Corporate bond spreads have tightened toward early 2025 levels, 3 and the S&P 500 Index has posted a modest gain year-to-date 4 — reflecting a market that’s been weathering uncertainty without a clear direction, in our view.

Concerns about the US funding its growing fiscal deficit may have been overblown. Last week’s 5-year Treasury auction saw near-record demand, 5 easing fears of rising borrowing costs.

While consumer spending softened in April — partly due to a record 20% drop in goods imports from tariffs 6 — the labor market has remained strong. Disposable personal income rose for the fourth consecutive month. 7



Tariffs haven’t yet pushed up prices. The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, rose just 0.1% month-over-month in April and 2.5% year-over-year — the smallest annual increase in over four years. 8

NVIDIA announced strong first-quarter earnings, underscoring the enduring momentum behind the artificial intelligence theme. While we're not offering a stock recommendation, it's a reminder that investment themes can persist — even amid policy distractions.

Looking beyond the US

Our focus on the US this week isn’t to suggest investors ignore global opportunities. On the contrary, we continue to believe non-US dollar assets are more attractively valued and well-positioned in today’s environment. But it’s worth noting that, despite the policy fog, the US economic backdrop has remained relatively sound.