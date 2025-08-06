Fraudulent activity: Other parties claiming to be Invesco

Important information regarding investment scams

Members of the public are often contacted by scammers purporting to be from legitimate firms about fake investment opportunities. ‘Cloning’ is a common way scammers attempt to give a false impression of legitimacy to a potential victim.

We have seen examples where scammers make use of genuine Invesco company details, products and, on occasion, employee names and profile pictures.

Scammers increasingly use social media platforms and messaging services to carry out these investment scams. Invesco will never make unsolicited contact to you by telephone, email or through social media regarding potential investments or to obtain personal account information.

If you have been contacted

If you have been contacted in this manner, we would urge you to exercise extreme caution and not to respond to the fraudsters in any way.

If you think you may have made a payment linked to a scam, please contact your bank immediately.

We also recommend that you report the contact to Central Bank of Ireland and the Gardaí.

If you have received any suspicious communication claiming to be from Invesco, please report it to brandprotection@invesco.com.

Current Scams Invesco is aware of:

1) WhatsApp

A common scam using messaging applications such as WhatsApp involves members of the public being added to a WhatsApp group where fraudsters purporting to be from Invesco, or another legitimate firm, provide an attractive investment opportunity to the group. Once invested, the fraudsters advise that to release any fictious returns, a service fee is required. Inevitably, the money is never paid out and fraudsters often continue to attempt to extort additional funds from the victims with the promise that the returns will be paid out after receiving this.

If you suspect contact through WhatsApp is a scam, please head to the WhatsApp Help Centre to report it with WhatsApp directly.

2) Investment Scams

Recent investment scams have been seen using both fictitious and genuine Invesco brand names:

a. Acces-Inv-Amd Fur Finanz-Service GmbH, purporting to be part of Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH

b. Invesco Stock Exchange Centre

c. Invesco Grubu

d. Invesco CPT Trading or Invesco Strategic Trading

e. Invesco QQQ (genuine Invesco brand)

f. Fictitious email domain names:

i. invescoassetmanagement.org

ii. invesco.eu.com

3) Job Posting Scam

Members of the public receive a potential job opportunity for Invesco through a third-party. Once an offer has been presented to the individual, a fee is often required to finalise the process, conduct background checks or for equipment related to the role itself.

To report a potential fake job posting or scam on LinkedIn, please do this here.

Further information

Further information from the Central Bank of Ireland about avoiding investment scams and how you can protect yourself.

If you believe that the Invesco brand is being misrepresented in any way, please report it to: brandprotection@invesco.com.