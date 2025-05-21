Nasdaq-100 Index: Where some of the biggest innovators live

Home to tech giants and more

The Nasdaq-100 is an index that tracks the 100 largest non-financial companies by market capitalization listed on the Nasdaq. This group includes many of the world’s leading technology companies—household names such as Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Intel, Facebook, Zoom and Tesla. It’s not surprising that some of the most prominent technology companies choose to list their stocks on the Nasdaq, the first all-electronic exchange.

But the Nasdaq-100 is home to more than just the world’s leading technology companies. About one-third of the index is represented by companies outside the information technology or communication services sectors. This includes innovative healthcare companies such as Moderna, whose mRNA technology is at the heart of the company’s lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. It also includes cutting-edge companies such as Netflix and Electronic Arts, as well as top consumer brands like Starbucks, Costco, Dollar Tree, PepsiCo, lululemon athletica, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Align Technology (makers of Invisalign orthodontics).