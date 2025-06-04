Capabilities

Fixed income

At Invesco, flexibility is key. Our broad range of fixed income capabilities allows investors to switch their preferences as markets evolve.

$500+ bn Managed in fixed income products

40+ yrs Investing in fixed income markets

170+ Fixed income investment professionals

Fixed income for every outcome

Whether you’re looking for income, diversification, capital preservation or total returns, our global fixed income teams have the strategies, the scale and the flexibility needed to match your objectives. 

Access this expertise through our active, passive, mainstream, innovative and ESG solutions.  

  • The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund and not in a given underlying asset. Costs may increase or decrease as result of currency and exchange rate fluctuations. Consult the legal documents for further information on costs. ETFs: An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund. Read the investment risks at the end of the page.
Investment-Grade

Fixed Income
Investment Grade

Learn more about our investment grade portfolios which are designed to deliver income, stability, and tax efficiency even under stressed market conditions.
People walking on a pedestrian pathway with buildings on each side

ETF
Fixed Income ETFs

ETFs can offer convenient access to broad and diversified baskets of bonds at a low cost. Discover our range of fixed income ETFs.
wing of plane in the air - fixed income high yield

High Yield

Discover Invesco’s core expertise, managing $8bn+ in high yield bonds globally. Explore the benefits of high yield bonds and view our featured funds.
forest peaking through clouds - total return

Fixed Income
Total Return

Explore Invesco’s total return fixed income strategies, for a flexible approach to investing in bonds and view our featured funds.
Related insights

  • Fixed Income
    The%20landmark%20of%20Toronto%20CN%20Tower%20rising%20straight%20up%20alongside%20compact%20corporate%20skyscrapers%20in%20sunrise.

    Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report | May 2025

    By James Ong

    We speak with IFI portfolio managers about the factors driving US investment grade and how they are navigating the current fixed income environment.

  • Fixed Income
    Invesco%20monthly%20fixed%20income%20update

    Monthly fixed income ETF update

    By Invesco

    April's fixed income markets saw mixed performance and volatility. Read our latest thoughts on how fixed income markets fared during the month and what we think you should be looking out for in the near term.

  • Alternatives
    Private%20credit%202025%20investment%20outlook

    Private credit: quarterly market snapshot

    By Scott Baskind, Michael Craig

    Significant focus on the uncertainty of the US macroeconomic backdrop and its potential headwinds on the market remain top of mind for investment opportunities globally. Against this cautious outlook, we asked the experts from Invesco’s bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views as the first quarter of 2025 begins.

  • Investment Outlook
    Fixed%20income%20investment%20outlook%202025

    Fixed Income: The argument for bonds is the strongest it has been in years

    By Invesco

    We believe the case for investing in bonds is the strongest it has been since the GFC. Invesco’s experts from across Fixed Income teams and asset classes share their views on the outlook and opportunities.

  • Search for income
    Bond%20bites:%20are%20we%20tempted%20by%20UK%20duration?

    Bond bites: are we tempted by UK duration?

    By Lewis Aubrey-Johnson

    Is the recent underperformance of gilts enough to tempt the Henley Fixed Interest Team back into UK duration? Lewis Aubrey-Johnson (Head of Fixed Income Products) shares his thoughts in a three-minute video.

Frequently asked questions

The aim when investing in fixed income is to preserve your wealth, while generating a steady and predictable stream of income. As the name would suggest, fixed income securities pay investors a fixed amount on a predetermined schedule. Bonds are the most common type of fixed income security, and are issued by both companies and government entities to finance day-to-day operations.

Fixed income investments can offer several important benefits to investors:

  • Diversification: Adding fixed income securities to a portfolio can help diversify it and reduce its overall risk, as bonds typically behave differently to other investment instruments like equities.
  • Risk reduction: Fixed income investments are deemed less risky than stocks, as the issuer is contractually obliged to meet the income payments and repay the principal sum on the redemption date. In the event of bankruptcy, fixed income instruments also sit higher up the capital structure than equities. This means that the issuer will meet its debt obligations before looking after its shareholders.     
  • Liquidity: Many fixed income securities are highly liquid and can be easily bought and sold in the market.

While fixed income securities are deemed less risky than equities, there are still some key things to look out for:

  • Interest rate risk: When interest rates go up, bond prices go down. This is because, in the new higher rate environment, new bonds will be issued on more attractive terms. As such, investors looking to sell their existing bonds will need to do so at a discount in order to compete.
  • Inflation risk: When investors buy a bond, they commit to tying their money up for a set period of time. If inflation is high or rises during the lifetime of the loan, its value will be eroded and their money will have less purchasing power when it is repaid on the redemption date. Inflation also erodes the purchasing power of the income earned.
  • Credit risk: When you invest in a business or government, there is always a risk that they will go bankrupt and fail to repay the loan. Furthermore, if they run into difficulties, they may struggle to meet interest payments and default on their obligations. Fixed income investors should carry out thorough credit analysis before buying a bond to make sure the issuer is financially sound.
  • Market risk: If an investor is unable to hold a bond until maturity and needs to sell it on the secondary market, price fluctuations resulting from the overall performance of financial markets could lead to losses.

“Investment grade credit” is a term used to describe corporate bonds issued by high quality companies with a low risk of default. The different rating agencies (Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch) use slightly different definitions.

  • Moody’s: Baa3 or higher 
  • Standard & Poor’s and Fitch: BBB- or higher

High quality government bonds issued by the likes of the US Treasury, the German federal government and the Bank of England are deemed low risk. As they are backed by the government, they are incredibly unlikely to default.

In periods of economic turmoil, government bonds are typically supported by more accommodative central bank policy and “safe-haven” buying. As such, they generally fare well during periods of crisis or recession.

Historically, the high yield asset class has been able to generate high and steady income for investors willing to take on some additional credit risk. These higher coupon payments can help cushion price volatility and mitigate downside risks. 

Credit or default risk is the primary risk for high yield bonds, and can result in losses due to an issuer’s inability to meet interest payments or to repay the principal sum. For this reason, thorough credit analysis is an important part of an active manager’s process when investing in these securities.

Emerging markets issue debt in both their local currency and in foreign currencies – usually US dollars.

  • EM local debt: This refers to debt securities issued by sovereigns or corporates in their local currency.
  • EM hard debt: This refers to debt securities issued by sovereigns or corporates in other currencies.

Depending on their investment strategy and risk tolerance, investors may decide to pursue one type of investment over the other. For example, hard currency strategies are sometimes deemed less volatile than local currency strategies, as they are exposed to less currency risk. However, local debt strategies can offer the potential for attractive returns.

Private credit is an asset class that can generally be defined as non-bank lending. The private credit market typically serves borrowers that are too small to access public debt markets or that have unique circumstances and require a private lender. 

Private markets offer the opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios to meet objectives. Furthermore, private credit investments typically offer enhanced income opportunities relative to public market assets. This is to compensate investors for the additional credit and liquidity risk compared to investment grade public debt securities.  

Strategic bond funds are products with flexible mandates, investing across a broad range of fixed income asset classes. The investment teams that manage these products can dynamically evolve their asset allocation as markets change.

ESG considerations can enhance an investment process by introducing another layer to the assessment of investment risk and opportunity. For example, let’s focus on the environmental aspect of “ESG” for a moment.

All sectors will need to decarbonise if the world is to achieve its net zero targets by 2050. And, as we move towards a net zero world, winners and losers will emerge as some businesses flourish and others fail to adapt. Companies that are ill-prepared or incompatible with the new economy could suffer defaults, losses and impairments. Meanwhile, those that are ahead of the curve could secure an attractive competitive position relative to peers.

Our active teams integrate ESG considerations in their fundamental research processes, carrying out their own proprietary assessments and using Invesco’s in-house ratings tool. This allows them to fill in any gaps left by holes in the third-party data. Engagement and dialogue are important parts of the process.  

Our passive capabilities incorporate ESG considerations through positive and negative exclusions and, where holdings overlap, benefit from the engagement activities carried out by our active fixed income teams.

Yes, we’re continually developing innovative solutions to help our clients express their values in their fixed income portfolios. Our ESG strategies are grouped into four categories: 

  1. Screened/exclusionary. Industry sectors or companies excluded to avoid risk or better align with ESG objectives.
  2. Responsible. Certain companies or industries intentionally avoided based on ESG characteristics.
  3. Sustainable. Certain companies or industries intentionally selected based on ESG characteristics to target a sustainable outcome.
  4. Impact. Includes objective to generate intentional, measurable, and beneficial social or environmental impact, above and beyond the financial objective.

  • Investment risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents.

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Invesco Euro Corporate Bond Fund: The fund uses derivatives (complex instruments) for investment purposes, which may result in the fund being significantly leveraged and may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund may invest in distressed securities which carry a significant risk of capital loss. The fund may invest in contingent convertible bonds which may result in significant risk of capital loss based on certain trigger events.

    Invesco Global Total Return (EUR) Bond Fund: The fund uses derivatives (complex instruments) for investment purposes, which may result in the fund being significantly leveraged and may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund. Investments in debt instruments which are of lower credit quality may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund. If the fund’s investments do not generate sufficient income, the fixed distribution rate may be reduced. A portion or all of the fees and expenses payable by and attributable to the fixed distribution share classes may be charged against capital in order to ensure there is sufficient income to meet the fixed distribution payments. Investors should note that the charging of fees to capital in this manner will result in capital erosion and constrain future capital growth for such share classes. The fund may invest in distressed securities which carry a significant risk of capital loss. The fund may invest extensively in contingent convertible bonds which may result in significant risk of capital loss based on certain trigger events. The Fund may invest in a dynamic way across assets/asset classes, which may result in periodic changes in the risk profile, underperformance and/or higher transaction costs.


    Important information

    This marketing communication is exclusively for use by professional investors in Portugal. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to the public. Investors should read the legal documents prior to investing.

    Data as at 31 March 2025, unless otherwise stated.

    By accepting this material, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian), and the financial reports, available from invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from invescomanagementcompany.lu. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. Not all share classes of this fund may be available for public sale in all jurisdictions and not all share classes are the same nor do they necessarily suit every investor.

    ETFs: For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German), and the financial reports, available from invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from invescomanagementcompany.ie. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

    For the full objectives and investment policy please consult the current prospectus.

    Invesco Management S.A., President Building, 37A Avenue JF Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg. The issuer is authorised to provide financial services in Portugal and is regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg.

    ETFs: Invesco Investment Management Limited, Ground Floor, 2 Cumberland Place, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland. Regulated by the Central Bank in Ireland.

    EMEA4521182/2025
