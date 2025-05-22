2025 Investment Outlook
We expect growth to continue to slow in the near term, followed by a reacceleration through 2025, which should foster a favourable environment for risk assets globally.
April saw European ETF investors add US$18.2bn of net new assets. Read the latest to find out more.
Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.
Why has the Nasdaq-100 historically outperformed over the past 15 years? Read the latest on this innovative index.
Good news on many fronts helped buoy stock markets and lessen inflation risks even if consumers aren't feeling positive.
Gold continued its strong performance in 2025 with a further gain of 5.3% in April. Uncertainty around US-imposed tariffs and economic growth boosted demand for perceived “safe haven “ assets, while further USD weakness provided additional support for the yellow metal. Discover insights into the key macro events and what we think you should be keeping your eyes on in the near term.
Invesco Private Credit’s Kevin Petrovcik discusses how investors can access Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) notes in exchange traded funds, or ETFs, due to new regulatory developments in offerings through UCITS ETFs.
A China-US tariff de-escalation, the Federal Reserve stays in wait-and-see mode, and the Bank of England strikes a hawkish tone while cutting rates.
In our monthly market roundup for April, Invesco experts give a rundown of a mixed month for global equity markets, as well as an update on fixed income markets.
April's fixed income markets saw mixed performance and volatility. Read our latest thoughts on how fixed income markets fared during the month and what we think you should be looking out for in the near term.
We cover a wealth of recent data reports and explore what they could mean for the path of growth going forward.
In our regularly updated macroeconomic analysis we offer an outlook for interest rates and currencies – and look at which fixed income assets are favoured across a range of market environments.
2025 has been a roller coaster ride for markets. Comments on tariffs and on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell led to a recent upswing.
