Invesco teams
About us

Meet our teams

Our people make Invesco, and their passion drives our mission: to deliver an investment experience that helps you get more out of life.

Delivering investment excellence

Our 800+ investment professionals are based across thirteen investment centres globally. They bring local expertise and draw on the firm’s global resources to deliver a diverse range of capabilities.

Gary Buxton, Head of EMEA ETFs

Head of EMEA ETFs and Indexed Strategies Gary Buxton

Gestión pasiva

Iberia ETFs Sales team

Oliver Bilal, Head of EMEA Distribution

Head of EMEA Distribution Oliver Bilal

Iñigo Escudero, Head of Distribution Iberia, LatAm, Israel & US Offshore

Head of Distribution Iberia, LatAm, Israel & US Offshore Iñigo Escudero

Ricardo Rodriguez-Vita, Head of Client Service Iberia, LatAm, US Offshore & Israel

Head of Client Service Iberia, LatAm, US Offshore & Israel Ricardo Rodriguez-Vita

Investing for a better future together

As one of the world’s largest asset managers, we are in a unique position to bring about positive change on environmental, social and governance issues.

We offer a wide range of ESG strategies, which allow you to align your portfolios with your values.

Glen K. Yelton leads our Global ESG Team and spearheads our ESG strategy and best practices.

More about our ESG principles
A trusted ESG partner

Ensuring robust oversight

Managing risk is an integral part of our investment culture. We are a fiduciary to our clients, and our goal is for them to feel confident in us and their investments. 

Chief Risk & Audit Officer, Internal Audit

Matt Easton

Global Head of Investment Risk

Arthur Leiz

Head of Investment Risk, EMEA and Global Head of Fixed Income Risk

Thomas Sheedy

  • The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

  • This marketing communication is exclusively for use by professional investors in Portugal. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to the public.
    By accepting this material, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise.
    Data as at 21 September 2023, unless otherwise stated.
    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.
    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.
    Telephone calls may be recorded.
    Invesco Management S.A., President Building, 37A Avenue JF Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg.