Bitcoin and digital assets in 2025: Is the bull run just getting started?

Digital assets enjoyed strong performance in 2024. Following Republican victories in the US House, Senate, and Presidency, Bitcoin broke above the $100,000 mark, and the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies now sits at $3.3 trillion USD,1 as of 31 December 2024. While US large-cap equities have risen 3.2% since the election, Bitcoin has risen 43.9% and ether has risen 39.7%.2 In 2025, we expect this momentum to continue as a series of positive headlines and legislative progress look likely.

Cryptocurrencies are disproportionately influenced by broader macro conditions and sentiment, in our view. We believe both are shifting to be more supportive for digital assets, including positive post-US election developments, friendlier investor attitudes towards cryptos, and a market backdrop that looks likely to be positive given central bank rate cuts and a more normal global growth environment. We highlight some stand-out factors below that suggest cryptocurrencies may continue to see positive performance in 2025:

The tide is turning in the US as crypto-friendly policymakers enter office.

President-Elect Donald Trump has signalled a slew of crypto-friendly policies, including his desire for a strategic bitcoin reserve and the installation of crypto-friendly policymakers at the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the two key US regulators for the crypto space. However, the surge in digital assets support is broader-based than just the President: According to a pro-crypto industry group, 294 pro-crypto candidates from both parties were elected to the House and Senate in the 2024 election.

This will most likely mark a significant departure from the Biden administration’s approach, which has generally been hostile towards digital assets. For example, the SEC under Chair Gary Gensler pursued a number of cases against crypto enterprises without specifying the framework they were following, earning the unpopular description of a “regulation by enforcement” approach to policy. Biden himself has generally pushed back on crypto, opposing the FIT21 bill despite bipartisan support.

A key flashpoint is SAB 121, an SEC bulletin published in 2022 that imposed strict requirements for publicly traded institutions that custody digital assets on behalf of clients. This forced institutions that custody digital assets on behalf of clients to record it on their balance sheets, effectively shutting out most banks from participating in the digital assets ecosystem. This is because the act of recording the assets on their balance sheet would trigger regulatory capital requirements in the absence of bank custody solutions, many crypto investors have instead turned to a myriad of costly (and at times unreliable) solutions. Under new SEC leadership in 2025, industry participants expect that SAB 121 may be revised or revoked altogether, opening the door for more large institutions to provide custody solutions in the digital assets space.

As the US posture towards digital assets evolve, we anticipate that a larger cohort of investors will embrace digital assets and may help propel a bull market in cryptocurrencies.