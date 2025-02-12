CLO equity: Not your average asset class

Front-ended return profile

An equity tranche investor receives two streams of cash flows: From interest payments and from the principal investment. In some cases, the equity tranche investor provides financing to the warehouse facility, and, from this, can start to accumulate returns even ahead of the debt tranches accumulating their returns. The warehouse facility is a temporary holding facility where the loan portfolio is built prior to the final CLO structure being created and marketed to investors. This can start the equity tranches’ “front-ended” return profile with significant early payments directly followed by the more traditional excess spread/interest income.

As the CLO structure closes the investments are transferred to the SPV from the warehouse facility, and the CLO fund manager continues to purchase assets. The portfolio then enters its re-investment period when there is a relatively steady stream of positive cash flows. Quarter-to-quarter fluctuations occur due to changes in prepayment rates and default rates as the fund manager looks to “build par”, a term for increasing the value of the underlying investment pool by reinvesting the principal, ideally by buying loans at a discount to redeem at face value or be sold at a profit.

Note that the first 12-24 months of the reinvestment phase are assigned the “non-call” period. Once the non-call period has expired, the debt tranches within the structure can be refinanced, reset, or redeemed in their entirety, depending on the prevailing economic conditions. This is discussed in more detail in the following section.

As the end of the life cycle approaches, the CLO will begin deleveraging by paying down its debt tranches, beginning with its largest and lowest-cost source of financing. With this, the majority equity investor will be evaluating an optimal time to redeem the structure as it comes to its final maturity. At this time, the assets will be sold to pay down the outstanding debt tranches, and the remainder of the principal proceeds flow to the equity tranche.

The early distributions (from six months after the structure prices and then quarterly) can provide an excellent complement to the cash flows of private equity (PE) strategies. This is because PE strategies typically exhibit a J-curve since they draw down capital in the early stages of the vintage, using committed capital in the form of dry powder to source equity investments, only becoming cash flow positive years later after exiting their multi-year investments in portfolio companies. PE strategies can, therefore, be thought of as “back-ended.” The comparison is shown in Figure 5.