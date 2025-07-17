Cross-border capital investment across global commercial real estate markets

Three key takeaways from this analysis:

1. The impact of any pullback of cross-border capital from US real estate will be relatively limited in terms of the pricing and liquidity. In fact, cross-border capital was disproportionately concentrated in certain US metros and sectors - see the companion piece, "Cross-border capital investment in U.S. commercial real estate".

2. Most other key global real estate markets are more reliant on cross-border investment:

The potential share of the domestic real estate investor base varies by market, for example dependent on how pension and investment vehicles in it are structured. For example, as we see in the chart above, Poland stands out for its high share of cross-border CRE transactions, partly due to the lack of legislation to encourage local investors to invest in CRE on a similar tax-efficient basis as other markets.

A CRE markets tends to have a higher share of cross-border capital when it offers strong transparency, liquidity, and legal protections, which makes it attractive and accessible to international investors.

There are regional differences; European markets tend to see a high share of intra-European cross-border capital flows.

3. Any shift in capital flows out of the US would likely have a greater positive impact on pricing and liquidity in other markets versus the US, in our view.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Property and land can be difficult to sell, so investors may not be able to sell such investments when they want to. The value of property is generally a matter of an independent valuer's opinion and may not be realised.

Generally, real estate assets are illiquid in nature. Although certain kinds of investments are expected to generate current income, the return of capital and the realization of gains, if any, from an investment will often occur upon the partial or complete disposition of such investment.

Investing in real estate typically involves a moderate to high degree of risk. The possibility of partial or total loss of capital will exist.

Investing in commercial real estate assets involves certain risks, including but not limited to: tenants' inability to pay rent; increases in interest rates and lack of availability of financing; tenant turnover and vacancies; and changes in supply of or demand for similar property types in a given market.