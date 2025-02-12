Evaluating liquid alternatives: Applications for asset allocation

Evaluating liquid alternative strategies

Main takeaways

1. Liquid alternatives are hedge fund strategies that attempt to capture alternative sources of alpha and are publicly available in both mutual funds and ETF vehicles.

2. We evaluate these assets using our investment process to determine their ability to improve traditional portfolios from both a risk-based and objective-oriented perspective.

3. Our conclusion is that a modest and selective allocation to liquid alternatives, in particular systematic trend and derivative income strategies, may enhance return or generate additional yield while reducing risk of traditional portfolios.

A 5% allocation to a systematic trend strategy, with funding from the fixed income sleeve and combined with an overweight to equity, improved outcomes at the aggregate portfolio level across scenarios.

Event-driven and market neutral strategies demonstrated variation in optimal allocations with lower equity weightings seeing the largest benefit.

What are liquid alternatives?

Hedge fund strategies that aim to generate alpha in a tradeable vehicle

Investors often search for uncorrelated returns to traditional assets to improve the risk profile of their portfolios, a category commonly referred to as alternatives. While alternatives are notably distinct from traditional assets, they come in many forms and are often quite different from each other within the category itself. For example, private credit, an illiquid alternative, looks and acts closer to traditional fixed income than a liquid managed futures exchange traded fund (ETF), a systematic trend liquid alternative, compares to private credit.

In their original form, liquid alternatives presented themselves as hedge funds and are now available in liquid vehicles like mutual funds and ETFs totaling $540 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of November 20241. This paper aims to review the diverse landscape of liquid alternatives and highlight how they may be implemented within a traditional portfolio. To do this, we utilize the framework presented by Morningstar to organize these assets as modifiers, diversifiers, and opportunistic; all of which play different roles in a portfolio.