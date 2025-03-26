Preparing for the next chapter in private credit

The scale dilemma

Scale in private credit allows managers to write larger checks, secure a greater share of a company’s balance sheet and potentially facilitate more transactions. While this can be beneficial, the rapid growth and concentration of AUM in this asset class also introduces new complexities and risks that warrant investor attention.

One of the most impactful shifts in direct lending has been the increasing concentration of AUM among the largest private credit firms. In 2024, five private credit funds each raised $10 billion or more, accounting for $89 billion combined —representing two-thirds of all direct lending fundraising and over 40% of total private credit fundraising that year.5

This concentration in growth is reshaping the market in several ways. Some direct lenders are now aggressively pursuing larger deals, many of which were previously financed through the broadly syndicated loan (BSL) market. In the first three quarters of 2024, 92% of all US LBOs were financed by direct lenders, compared to 80% in the previous year.6 However, crowding out the BSL market is not without risks. In past cycles, similar deployment pressures have led to weaker loan terms and looser documentation standards — trends that could resurface as capital deployment pressure continues to build.

Compounding these challenges is the rapid influx of new retail investors into the largest private credit funds, reshaping the overall market’s investor base and introducing a new set of potential risks. Many retail investors in these strategies have yet to experience a full market cycle, raising concerns about how they may react in periods of stress or shifting return expectations. Their exposure to semi-liquid private credit products could also have an outsized impact on the market if redemption pressures increase.

With capital deployment pressure building, fueled by increasingly larger fundraises, private credit managers with massive amounts of dry powder must balance the requirements of putting capital to work with maintaining disciplined underwriting and deal terms. In contrast, managers targeting smaller companies in the core middle market and investing out of more manageable fund sizes may be better positioned to deploy capital selectively.

Watching for smoke

While overall credit conditions remain solid, early signs of portfolio stress are emerging. Covenant defaults ticked up in Q4 2024 to 2.4%, though still well below the six-year average of 4.5%.7 Non-accrual rates in the middle market have also crept above 3% throughout 2024, signaling growing pressure on certain borrowers.8 However, one of the clearest indicators of mounting stress is the rising use of payment-in-kind (PIK) interest structures among direct lenders, reflecting liquidity constraints for borrowers navigating a prolonged high rate environment.

A recent analysis by Lincoln International found that 57% of all PE-backed investments in their middle market universe did not utilize a PIK at the inception of the LBO transaction but have since applied a PIK to the loan structure.9 This same cohort of PE-backed portfolio companies has experienced a significant decline in profitability, posting a -21% EBITDA CAGR since the initial investment date, alongside a near doubling of loan-to-value (LTV) ratios.10 Balance sheet strain is particularly acute in the consumer and health care sectors of the lower middle market, where LBO structures have proven more vulnerable.