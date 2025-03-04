The case for AAA-rated CLO notes

Collateralized Loan Obligations Notes (CLO Notes) are debt securities backed by an actively-managed portfolio of broadly syndicated bank loans primarily issued by BB and single-B rated borrowers (the CLO vehicle). The portfolio typically consists of 150-350 different issuers and loans (varies on region), with many diversification requirements in place to ensure the portfolio manager adheres to strict quality standards and investment guidelines. CLO notes are typically floating-rate and issued to take advantage of the difference between the spread earned on assets (i.e. loan spreads to Secured Overnight Financing Rate/Euribor) and the coupon paid on liabilities (i.e. CLO Note interest payments over SOFR/Euribor).

CLO Notes are offered in various tranches, each with its own rating depending on its priority in payment and claim on the portfolio. The senior-most tranches typically receive ratings of AAA then AA, while the junior tranches receive A, BBB, and BB, (potentially B) and finally the most subordinated tranche, the equity, is unrated but receives all excess interest and principal proceeds once the rated tranches have been paid. While very similar to the US structure, European CLOs follow a slightly different waterfall/subordination scheme and thus different spread levels.