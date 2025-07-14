China’s innovation to become a catalyst for earnings growth: Part 2

Hong Kong’s equity market has become a focus not only for being one of the best-performing markets in 1H 2025, but also for ranking No. 1 in funds raised through IPOs during the same period.

Latest data showed that HK$107 billion (US$13.6 billion) had been raised through Hong Kong’s 42 IPOs in 1H 2025, putting the HK stock exchange in first place for funds raised globally, according to the Financial Secretary.1

Given the strong liquidity and momentum, we believe that Hong Kong equities will continue to see opportunities and growth potential in 2H 2025.

In Part 2 of the series, we focus on a key driver for the equity market – China’s innovation. Many of the leaders in innovation are listed in Hong Kong.

Innovation – a key driver for value-add and profit margins

While some Chinese industries with large market shares have suffered from low margins due to intense competition, we believe that a new wave of Chinese companies has emerged in recent years, achieving high margins through proprietary intellectual property (IP), technological innovation and product differentiation.

Given that many Western listed companies currently enjoy higher gross margins than their Chinese counterparts, the key to avoiding cutthroat competition and improving margins lies in China’s capacity for innovation from the ground up.

We believe that for every 1% increase in R&D investment, gross margins may rise by 1–2%, helping Chinese companies climb the value chain.

We believe that this is the path that China is likely to take over the next decade, with many Chinese sectors already featuring high-margin growth companies today.

The rise in gross margins, driven by technology and innovation, could be the most compelling story for China over the next decade.