2026 Outlook - India Equities

The real surprise was disinflation. CPI inflation reached a low of 0.71% in November from 4.26% in January, a level not seen in decades.3 Nominal growth tracked real growth closely as the deflator shrank. With inflation so weak, the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates five times, moving from tight liquidity conditions to an accommodative stance and easing regulatory forbearance to encourage lending.

Policy response: Reviving growth momentum

Government policy has focused on boosting manufacturing through capital expenditure in recent years, which grew at around a 15% CAGR between 2021 and 2024.4 Last year, however, the government moderated capex growth to a medium-term CAGR of close to 8 to 10%5 and introduced meaningful consumption incentives. Direct tax cuts and GST rationalization were announced, with the September 2025 GST reforms marking a significant step.

The effects of these measures are beginning to show. Monthly automotive sales have improved, while banking demand is rising as households and businesses take on more loans. Rural demand has also been targeted through specific schemes, reflecting the government’s recognition that rural consumption needs reinforcement.

The Union Budget of 2026 will reinforce this two-phase strategy. After focusing on tax-led consumption last year, the government returned to capex and reform this year. Fiscal consolidation remains intact, with the deficit at 4.3% of GDP compared to 4.4% previously6, and a clear glide path toward reducing debt-to-GDP to about 50% by FY31.7 The current debt-to-GDP ratio of 56.1% is expected to fall by 40 basis points next year, underscoring India’s commitment to fiscal discipline.8