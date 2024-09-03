Investing in China’s electric vehicle revolution

Investment opportunities in supply chain players that are benefitting from NEV trends

We also outline the outcome of domestic and international NEV adoption on other various upstream and downstream NEV supply chain players apart from NEV battery manufacturers and smart content technology manufacturers. We are positive on companies in the below industries and believe the NEV supply chain will continue to benefit from ongoing electrification trends.

Lithium battery manufacturing equipment: On the upstream side, lithium prices are expected to remain low due to larger market surpluses and with weaker demand outweighing excess supply. We expect Chinese lithium battery equipment makers to benefit from increased NEV demand as China has the world’s largest supply capacity for lithium battery equipment. Several Chinese lithium battery equipment makers have also been expanding overseas and are providers to global battery makers in Japan and Korea. Although we do believe overcapacity risks may remain.

Die-casting machines: We are seeing the increased utilization of high-pressure die casting machines for chassis manufacturing. This can replace numerous welded components with a single module, which could help NEV makers simplify manufacturing and cut costs. The chassis is estimated to account for around 5 to 10% of the bill of materials (BOM) cost for NEVs. Batteries account for the largest proportion of NEV costs at around 30 to 40%, followed by the electric controls and motor at around 10 to 15%.9

SiC power device and substrate supply chain: Silicon carbide (SiC) is a semiconductor material used to control and switch high-power electrical devices. The market for upstream SiC substrates and power devices has traditionally been dominated by foreign players and Chinese companies only entered the market in 2020. In the past few years, Chinese players have expanded their capacity in this space and signed long-term delivery contracts with several multinational semiconductor and automotive supplier companies. We expect to see the first Chinese SiC products in NEVs by the end of 2023.

Charging stations: China’s NEV to charger ratio was around 2.5:1 in September 2023 (18 million NEVs and 7.6 million NEV chargers).10China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has set a target to achieve an NEV to charger ratio of 2:1 by 2025 and 1:1 by 2030. We estimate that this would imply a 40% 23-30E CAGR of charging piles, with the number of charging piles reaching over 100 million by 2030.11 Most charging piles are loss-making right now due to high fixed costs. We also expect competition to remain fierce due to low barriers to entry for NEV charging stations. However, we expect some turnaround, especially for those stations located in prime locations, as we anticipate utilization rates will improve gradually over the next few years as the number of NEVs increases.

Conclusion

In summary, the driving forces behind EVs in China include a combination of policy frameworks, competition, battery advancements, and other upstream and downstream supply chain trends. These factors have contributed to the growth of the EV market, increased market share for Chinese brands, and led to advancements in the overall EV supply chain. While the trends we observe are promising, China’s EV sector will still need to address recent challenges arising from tariffs and export restrictions imposed by the EU and US, as well as internal price competition. We are seeing China and other countries and regions make efforts to align their vision and collaborate in addressing these challenges. Overall we are positive on China’s EV industry and expect companies along the supply chain to benefit in the medium to long term.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

When investing in less developed countries, you should be prepared to accept significantly large fluctuations in value.



Investment in certain securities listed in China can involve significant regulatory constraints that may affect liquidity and/or investment performance.