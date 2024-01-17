Market update: Sell-off in Hong Kong stocks

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index has sold off today, down -3.7%1 due to USD re-strengthening (Bloomberg USD Index has moved from 1217 at the beginning of the year to 1240 or around 2%) and a slight miss in the China Q4’23 GDP of 5.2% y/y versus consensus of 5.3%.2

The December monthly data largely came in line with expectations, with industrial production beating consensus while retail sales missed.

The overall 2023 GDP growth for China came in at 5.2% y/y, better than the forecasted 5.0%. Still, nominal growth dipped to 4.6% y/y from 4.8% previously due to a GDP deflator of -0.6%.3

I expect policymakers to set a GDP growth target in 2024 of around 5.0% and that more monetary and infrastructure investment stimulus are rolled out this year.

Rate cut expectations may have been overshot

I would like to point out that Emerging Markets (EM) ex China equities have also seen significant outflows YTD (as per the chart below).