Extreme weather: Investing into climate resilience

Q1) In the face of extreme weather, are governments and corporations taking actions to alleviate the impact?

Asia lost $2T USD due to extreme weather over the past 3 decades1; key events just from this summer include

Japan: Hottest day on record and hottest ever June/ July recorded; impact on train and transportation services.

Floods, heavy rains and landslides leading to flight delays/cancellations, outbreak of mosquito-borne virus. Hong Kong: Heavy rainfall bringing about disruptions to transportation and city infrastructure2.

Some of the key areas that governments have been taking actions include:

China unveiled a 2025-2030 plan that aimed at improving environmental conditions to safeguard public health; looking at health related impacts from climate change and measures such as improved emergency response capabilities 3 .

injected $5B SGD Coastal and Flood Protection Fund as part of budget announced in Feb 2025 . UK government committed £2.65 billion to build or maintain up to 1,000 flood defenses, protecting more than 66,000 properties in Feb 20255.

Q2) Are asset owners concerned about this phenomenon? Do we see fund flows to climate-related strategy / products surge recently?

An analysis of global asset owners including sovereign funds, pension funds and insurers highlight that most have 2030 emissions reduction targets in portfolio as well as 2030 AUM deployment targets to invest into sustainable investing.