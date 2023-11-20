Japan’s investment story: Opportunities from ESG and sustainable investing

The United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment conference was recently held in Japan in October.

Prime Minister Kishida made several announcements at the event including pledging $600B1 of pension assets to become signatories of PRI.

The following piece examines key ESG developments in the Japanese market.

1. ESG considerations for pension funds: Why are pension funds committing to responsible investments?

Japan has about $3.6T USD2 of household financial assets managed by asset managers and owners like insurances and pensions.

At the PRI conference, Prime Minister Kishida announced that seven representative public pension funds with $600B USD in AUM will start preparations to become signatories to PRI (Principle for Responsible Investments).

Becoming signatories require these pension funds to3:

Have a responsible investment policy setting the investor’s overall approach to ESG investing;

Senior-level oversight of responsible investment;



Internal/ external staff implementing responsible investments for the investor.



Japan has always had one of the most PRI signatories in Asia with over 120 investor signatories4 as of June 2023.

As detailed by one of Japan’s largest pension funds, the key investment case for adopting responsible investments include5:

Long-term value creation of investees and sustainable growth of entire capital market is critical for stable income overtime especially for pension funds that are universal owners and cross-generational investors.

Many ESG risks tends to increase in materiality over the long-term and consideration of such risks in investment process is key for any investor managing assets for future generations.

Many negative environmental and social externalities will likely also impact other companies and sectors affecting longer-term economic growth. These risks could be better managed through engagements and stewardship with underlying investee portfolio.

2. Broader ESG developments in Japan: What are the key policies and regulatory changes?

At the PRI conference, Prime Minister Kishida also made several other announcements including:

Climate transition bonds: Target issuance of $130B USD 6 transition bonds in both climate solutions (renewables, hydrogen) and high-emitting sectors (steel, chemicals, automobiles).

Target issuance of $130B USD transition bonds in both climate solutions (renewables, hydrogen) and high-emitting sectors (steel, chemicals, automobiles). Green transformation investments: Encouraging development of green transformation and transition related investment products including for retail investors who can benefit tax exemptions program for small investments.



Encouraging development of green transformation and transition related investment products including for retail investors who can benefit tax exemptions program for small investments. Impact investment: Promotion of impact investments including JFSA guidelines on impact investment and planned establishment of an “Impact Consortium” bringing together public and private stakeholders in impact investing.



These developments align to other notable policy and regulatory developments to-date include:

ESG regulations: In addition to the impact investing guidelines, FSA has also released:

- ESG fund disclosures and guidelines: providing guidance on disclosure requirements for funds marketed as ESG funds including ESG factors used in process and any ESG targets or allocation.

- ESG data providers code of conduct: guidance for both ESG data and rating providers as well as on investors’ due diligence on third party providers.

Green Transformation: Government proposed plan to achieve near $1T USD7 of private-public investments to bring about Japan’s green transformation including:

- Growth oriented carbon pricing: Proposed Emissions Trading Scheme (GX-ETS) beginning with voluntary participation leading to introduction of auctions alongside transition bonds providing upfront investment support for industry decarbonization with bonds backed by financial resources from carbon pricing and carbon levy on fossil fuel importers.

- Regulations and promotion: Stimulate investments to scale existing and commercialize new technologies to achieve stronger industrial competitiveness.

- New financing: developing blended finance and promoting transition financing including investor guidance and sector roadmaps.

- International development: supporting other Asian economies in decarbonization.

Governance reforms: Tokyo Stock Exchange reform is targeting to improve the attractiveness of Tokyo stock market via several measures including:

- Governance code: Following the first governance code in 2015, revisions were made in 2018 and 2021 which now requires board monitoring on sustainability initiatives and disclosure requirements on sustainability.

- Market restructuring rules: New “comply or explain” requirement if direct listed companies are trading below P/B ratio of 1 including specific action plans to improve capital efficiency8.

3. State of ESG investments and disclosures in Japan: How do Japanese corporates measure up?