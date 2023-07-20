Tsinghua CGFR-Invesco Research: ISSB’s investment implications for China and Asia

Given both increasing investor interest for material sustainability information alongside a backdrop of an alphabet soup of sustainability standards and frameworks, the ISSB was established by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to build a global baseline of sustainability related disclosures.

Key features include:

Principles: Focus on financial materiality where companies need to disclose material information relating to “sustainability risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect its prospects”. Global baseline signifies creation of a “building block” framework that each jurisdiction can adopt for their region and purposes. The standards are also built on established frameworks (including the coming together of Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Climate Disclosure Standards Board and Value Reporting Foundation). The standards are also designed for proportionality with the goal of “reasonable and supportable information without undue cost or effort” 1 including having phased requirements in form of transition reliefs in first year of application.

Focus on financial materiality where companies need to disclose material information relating to “sustainability risks and opportunities that could reasonably be expected to affect its prospects”. Global baseline signifies creation of a “building block” framework that each jurisdiction can adopt for their region and purposes. The standards are also built on established frameworks (including the coming together of Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Climate Disclosure Standards Board and Value Reporting Foundation). The standards are also designed for proportionality with the goal of “reasonable and supportable information without undue cost or effort” including having phased requirements in form of transition reliefs in first year of application. Standards: Design of standards aligned to TCFD framework- relating to governance, strategy, risk management, metrics, and targets.

o S1 focuses on General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information. The key is in identifying material sustainability related risks and opportunities, with sources of guidance specified such as Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and other standards.

o S2: Climate-related disclosures- standards for issuers to identify and disclose material information about its climate-related risks and opportunities. Includes cross-industry metrics (including transition and physical risks, opportunities, capital deployment, internal carbon prices and remuneration) and industry-based metrics.