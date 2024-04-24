Why are ETFs useful portfolio building blocks?

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have become essential building blocks used extensively by financial professionals in constructing diversified investment portfolios. ETFs can offer broad or targeted, precision exposure to a wide range of asset classes providing investors with levers to pull when tailoring bespoke investment strategies to meet their varied investment goals.

ETFs are known for low expense ratios compared to traditional mutual funds whilst also delivering daily transparency, allowing investors to see exactly what assets they own and how their money is being invested. Additionally, the liquidity of ETFs permits investors to buy and sell shares throughout the trading day at determined prices, providing flexibility and ease of access. Tax efficiency is also an important consideration driving investors into ETFs.



Building more efficient portfolios with ETFs



Before making any investments, investors can first consider their investment horizon, their objectives and how much they’re willing to budget in the risk they’ll take and the fees they’re willing to pay all to meet those objectives. Once investors are ready for the implementation stage, they can consider all strategies spanning single securities, active managers, passive strategies, and alternatives.

ETFs can be invaluable tools as part of this implementation stage in the investment process thanks to their characteristics of providing liquidity, transparency, and granularity in the exposures they offer, all typically for a low cost.



Let’s begin by constructing our strategic asset allocation (SAA) around which we will base, and measure the performance of, our portfolio. One approach to this could begin by blending broad market equities and fixed income exposures as defined by the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) and the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index (Agg).



Next, we can break down these broad markets into their constituent parts – for equities we might look at regional, country or even sector exposures and for fixed income we might like to take a sector and currency approach (e.g., US exposure in fixed income could span treasuries and credit exposures).

Taking a 60/40 approach and utilizing some simple optimization techniques, we end up with the below benchmark.