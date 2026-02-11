Commodity Digest: January 2026

Commodity market – month in review

Commodities posted a modest loss in December, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index (“BCOM Index”) down 0.65%, but finished the year +11.07%. Precious metals led performance, followed by industrial metals, though gains were largely offset by declines in energy and select agricultural markets. Silver was the standout, with front-month prices surging nearly 25% on strong investor inflows, expectations of Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts, and tightening supply amid global deficits and China’s export restrictions. Copper also rallied to record highs, supported by mine-supply disruptions, robust consumption tied to AI investments, and mounting deficits, while nickel led base metals in December after Indonesia announced plans to cut output by one-third. On the downside, natural gas plunged 20% due to milder weather and strong US production, despite sharp volatility from shifting heating demand and storage data; all energy commodities ended lower as brief geopolitical rebounds were overshadowed by surplus forecasts and a potential move toward contango in early 2026. Agriculture was mixed, with livestock and cocoa advancing on tight supply and index rebalancing expectations, while grains and soy products fell under pressure from larger crops, high stock levels, and reduced South American export tariffs.

Geopolitical risks have taken center stage for commodities to start the new year, underscoring the strategic value of holding them in portfolios. Unlike other market drivers, price swings triggered by geopolitical events are difficult to predict—and with global turmoil at unprecedented levels, commodities offer a critical hedge against uncertainty.

In energy, geopolitical uproars in Venezuela and Iran are introducing meaningful supply risks, though structural challenges limit immediate production shifts. In industrial metals, battery metals are rebounding on supply discipline, while Chinese copper demand is slowing seasonally ahead of the Lunar New Year, creating some near-term pressure. Silver continues to outperform gold, but its dual precious-and-industrial nature, alongside lingering tariff uncertainty, creates both upside potential and near-term correction risk. At the macro level, expected Fed rate cuts, tariff volatility, and prospects for US fiscal expansion ahead of midterms should provide broad support for the commodities complex.

What’s Top of Mind?

Geopolitics Take Center Stage