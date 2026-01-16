Crypto Digest: December 2025

Top of Mind Into 2026

Technical Levels To Watch

Bitcoin’s downtrend has investors watching key technical levels. Galaxy analysts highlight the importance of BTC holding above its 50-week moving average (~$102K) to signal a potential breakout from the correction. Failure to do so could see prices slide toward the 200-week moving average near $65K before finding meaningful support.2

Solana Takes Center Stage

Invesco’s Global Head of Digital Assets, Kathleen Wrynn, recently attended Solana’s Breakpoint conference in Abu Dhabi where Solana was featured.

Invesco's Global Head of Digital Assets, Kathleen Wrynn, recently attended Solana's Breakpoint conference in Abu Dhabi where Solana was featured. Galaxy noted that Solana's ecosystem is entering a more mature phase—shifting from being defined by its raw technical capability (where it remains a leader) to tackling structural challenges that will determine whether it can truly serve as the execution layer for Internet Capital Markets (ICM). If Solana sustains the discipline and momentum of the past year, it could become a driving force in bringing global finance on-chain. Two key narratives to watch in the year ahead are the race to modernize Solana's market microstructure and the transition from meme-driven activity to ICM-driven adoption—benchmarks that will define Solana's success by the next Breakpoint.3

“The Great Convergence”

The “Great Convergence” — the merging of decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional finance (TradFi) — is no longer theoretical; it’s happening now. Stablecoin adoption is accelerating, with total supply surpassing $300B and more than 1% of all US dollars now tokenized. Meanwhile, tokenized versions of Treasuries, money market funds, credit, and real estate are increasingly accessible. The integration of these worlds is not just likely — it’s inevitable.4

“DAT” Is Not So Good

The ongoing collapse in cryptocurrencies has severely impacted Digital Asset Companies (DATs)—firms whose core business model revolves around acquiring and holding crypto assets. One of the most prominent examples is Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which has seen its share price plunge nearly 65% from its July 2025 peak. Despite this sharp decline, the company remains committed to its Bitcoin-centric strategy, continuing to accumulate BTC during the downturn. As of now, Strategy holds an astonishing 671,268 BTC, reinforcing its position as one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin globally. This aggressive accumulation underscores the company’s conviction in bitcoin’s long-term value, even as short-term volatility weighs heavily on valuations. 5

Many DATs are revealing structural weaknesses, including excessive leverage, poor governance, and unsustainable business models. These vulnerabilities have led to significant investor losses and triggered forced liquidations, creating a vicious cycle of selling pressure and bankruptcies across the sector. Investors are increasingly recognizing the inherent risk of using these equities as proxies for direct cryptocurrency exposure—a strategy that has proven far more volatile and fragile than anticipated.

Crypto Regulation in the US Midterm Year

2025 marked a breakthrough year for digital asset regulation as the Trump administration advanced its procrypto agenda. Looking ahead, further regulatory clarity in 2026 is expected to accelerate institutional adoption. The midterm elections will be a key focus for the administration as it seeks to maintain control of Congress and the Senate. Meanwhile, regulators are working to establish a coherent framework for banks to operate on-chain. For example, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) recently authorized banks to act as “riskless” principal intermediaries in crypto transactions—allowing same-day buy-and-sell activity without holding assets on balance sheets. 6

In 2026, Congress and US regulators are expected to clarify crypto rules, reducing enforcement risk for platforms like Coinbase and Robinhood and paving the way for institutional adoption. A comprehensive market structure bill is likely in the first half of the year. Meanwhile, "Project Crypto" aims to modernize securities regulation through tokenization and on-chain infrastructure. A mix of rulemakings, guidance, exemptions, and safe harbors should enable both traditional and decentralized finance to innovate without fear of regulatory overreach—marking a pivotal step toward integrating blockchain into mainstream financial markets.6

