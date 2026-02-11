Nasdaq 100 Index Commentary - January 2026

About the index
Overview
- In January, the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) returned 1.23% vs. 1.45% of the S&P 500.
- NDX’s underperformance was driven by its overweight position and differentiated holdings in the Consumer Discretionary sector along with its underweight position in the Energy sector.
- U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on several European countries that would start on 1 February if a deal was not made for U.S. access to Greenland. While a deal was not officially made, enough progress was made to de-escalate the situation and avoid increased tariffs by the U.S.
- The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) met for the first time in 2026 and did not change the target rate, as expected by many analysts.
- The Japanese Yen appreciated during January as the yield on the Japanese 10yr Government Bond (JGB) rose as high as 2.35%, the highest it has been since 1997, before settling at 2.24%
Sector Performance for January
January Sector Returns by Contribution
Individual Company Highlights
- Earnings announcements for the prior quarter began in January, with 24 NDX companies reporting results. Of the 24 companies announcing, 18 beat analysts’ expectations, two came in line with expectations and four missed.
- Meta Platforms was a standout in January returning 8.55% for the month. The strong performance was fueled by its favorable earnings announcement on the 28th after the close. Meta’s revenue came in at $59.89 billion vs. the estimate of $58.42 billion while adjusted earnings-per-share came in at $8.88 vs. the expectation of $8.19. Revenue outperformance was delivered through higher-than-expected ad revenue. The company saw daily users of all their apps exceed 3.5 billion. Meta reaffirmed their commitment to capex and anticipates 2026 spend to be in the range of $115 - $135 billion.
- Microsoft announced the same day as Meta. However, the reaction from investors was opposite with the company’s stock falling ~10%on the 29th, the day following the announcement. Microsoft beat expectations for both revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share but many investors were concerned with slowing growth in their Azure cloud business. Also, continued capex spending may pressure future margins.
- Walmart was added to the Nasdaq-100 prior to the open on 20 January. The world’s largest retailer (by revenue) replaced AstraZeneca which delisted from Nasdaq. Walmart finished the month with a weight of 3.08%, making it the eighth largest holding.
Outlook
- The majority of NDX constituents, 65, announce previous quarter’s earnings results in February. Notable announcements are Palantir on 2 February, Alphabet and Qualcomm on 4 February, Amazon on 5 February Walmart on 19 February and Nvidia on 25 February.
- The FOMC kept the Fed Funds Target Rate the same in January and signaled they would have to see convincingly lower inflation or weakening U.S. labor market conditions to continue cutting rates. President Trump also nominated Kevin Warsh to replace Jerome Powell as the next Fed Chairman. Warsh was viewed as hawkish-leaning nomination with potential to preserve Federal Reserve political independence.
- Investors will continue to closely watch the yield on 10yr JGBs. Policy set by the Bank of Japan has been shifting causing yields to rise, the Yen to appreciate and the U.S. Dollar to fall. All these changes have the potential to meaningfully affect other assets classes.
Yield on 10r Japanese Government Bonds
Historical Performance
